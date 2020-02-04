Global Dairy Trade vent down by 4.7%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 253 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 4.7%.

Key results were as follows:

AMF index down 4.5%, average price US$4,626/MT

Butter index up 0.2%, average price US$4,258/MT

BMP index down 5.2%, average price US$2,886/MT

Ched index up 6.0%, average price US$4,302/MT

LAC index up 2.5%, average price US$830/MT

RenCas index up 6.0%, average price US$9,956/MT

SMP index down 4.2%, average price US$2,907/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 6.2%, average price US$3,039/MT