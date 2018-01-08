‘Go for Gold’ with Limavady Agri & Build

Limavady Agri & Build have been selling Eringold Calf Milk Replacers over the past few years with great success.

Stuart Mullen, of Limavady Agri & Build, explained: “Demand for the Eringold range continues to grow. Farmers recognise the quality of the products and the fact that their calves thrive when they are placed on the milks. From a nutritional point of view the products are perfectly balanced, ensuring that calves are allowed to achieve optimal growth rates at all times.”

For the past two decades Eringold Calf Milk Replacers have been to the fore in allowing local livestock farmers to maximise growth rates from their stock during the most crucially important weeks of their development. The reputation built up by the brand reflects the close co-operation that exists between Eringold and the Schils Van Drie Group.

The Dutch company has been a specialist manufacturer of milk replacers for many years. Its expertise in this field has been honed over many years as one of Europe’s largest producers of veal. The company currently rears one million calves on its own units annually.

Eringold’s Chris Mollan takes up the story.

“We have worked with the Schils’ nutrition team so as to ensure that the Eringold range meets the specific nutritional needs of calves reared here,” he said.

“All the ingredients are of the highest quality and with the inclusion of Schils’ Protection Plus package, containing polyclonal antibodies and live yeast; which will greatly reduce the risk of scour, need for antibiotic intervention and help encourage young calves to consume concentrates. We recommend that starter should be offered to calves from day four onwards. And, of course, this means that animals can be weaned proportionately earlier.”

The Eringold Range stocked by Limavady Agri & Build comprises of the Super Calf Milk Replacer brand and the Extra Calf Milk Replacer brand. They can be used in all scenarios: bucket feeding; group test feeding and in automatic feeders.

For more details contact Chris on 07739061672 or Robert on 07770775212.