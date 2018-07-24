Golden day for Silverwood Blondes at Castlewellan

The show of Blondes at Castlewellan Show did not disappoint in the picturesque surroundings of Castlewellan Forest Park and flooded with wall to wall sunshine.

John Lynch of Ballinascraw Blondes, Co Longford was judging the Blondes including the final of the Bank of Ireland sponsored NI Club Calf Championship.

Judge John Lynch with Blonde Champion Silverwood Nat. Colin McKnight at the halter.

Mr Lynch tapped out Silverwood Nat as his overall Champion, an impressive May 17 born maiden heifer by stock bull Ardmore Gargoyle. Standing in Reserve was Senior heifer Ballymacan Misty, out of show cow Ballymacan Hazel.

Silverwood also picked up the ribbons in the junior bull class with Silverwood Ned with Silverwood Noble standing second. The same pair won the pairs class and the duo stood Champion and reserve in the Bank Of Ireland Calf Championship. Ned and Noble are both sired by Aneto. Third in the Championship was Ballymacan Nate an October son of Stonelea Inzagi.

The Club is indebted to the Bank of Ireland for their continued sponsorship of the Calf Championship as it brings out the best young calves.

The Club is holding an open day on Saturday 4th August at 3pm for members, family and friends day at Gordon Williamson’s Farm, Armagh. Gordon runs approx 45 cows mostly put to a Blonde bull and has won the Commercial Herds Competition in 2014 and 2016. Please feel free to bring along any other friends or neighbours with an interest in Blondes. After the farm tour the evening will be rounded off with a BBQ supper. There will be a collection for a charity of Gordon’s choice. For catering purposes please let Alan Carson know numbers as soon possible on 07803157366.