Good cattle trade at Rathfriland Co-Op

A similar entry to the previous week saw some great quality weanlings sell to 252p/k.

Heavy bullocks sold to 209p/k for a 498k lot at £1040 from Ballymartin.

A top of £1105 was paid for a 630k Limousin from Dromara.

Store heifers sold to £950 for a 484k lot from Ballyveaghmore.

Dropped calves sold to £410 for a Limousin bull from Upper Brackney.

A Blue heifer from Ballynahinch sold at £400 and a Blue bull from Legananny sold at £40 also.

DROPPED CALVES

Upper Brackney farmer: Limousin bull £410. Legananny farmer: Belgian Blue at £390. Ballynahinch farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £385 and £375, heifers £370. Annaclone farmer: 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers £280 each. Ballyroney farmer: 2 Limousin heifers £365 and £350. Mayobridge farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £335. A five month old Limousin bull calf sold at £720.

WEANLINGS

Ballyward farmer: 208k at £525 or 252p/k, 218k at £550 or 252.3p/k, 226k at £550 or 243.4p/k, 228k at £530 or 232.5p/k. Gilford farmer: 214k at £505, 204k at £490, 186k at £445. Cabra farmer: 288k at £685. Ribadoo farmer: 336k at £790. Crossgar farmer: 346k at £730, 336k at £710, 318k at £655. Newtownhamilton farmer: 436k at £850, 440k at £835, 402k at £825. Katesbridge farmer: 392k at £820. Lurgan farmer: 306k at £620, 298k at £670, 280k at £660, 268k at £585.

HEIFERS

Kilkeel farmer: 484k at £950, 446k at £900, 492k at £855, 484k at £950. Ballymartin farmer: 336k at £785. Portadown farmer: 462k at £800, 408k at £700. Dromara farmer: 360k at £705. Maze farmer: 386k at £740, 396k at £715. Castlewellan farmer: 360k at £800. Dromore farmer: 494k at £880, 490k at £910, 458k at £820, 402k at £800, 426k at £845, 396k at £715. Fat cows sold to £925 for 790k.

BULLOCKS

Dromara farmer: 634k at £1105. Corbet farmer: 644k at £1090. Rathfriland farmer: 634k at £1080, 604k at £1040. Katesbridge farmer: 658k at £1075, 646k at £1060, 694k at £1050. Kilkeel farmer: 498k at £1040. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 488k at £1040. Banbridge farmer: 566k at £1000, 580k at £1025, 572k at £1025, 550k at £940. Ballymartin farmer: 476k at £950, 512k at £950, 580k at £885. Hillsborough farmer: 494k at £950, 512k at £945, 510k at £940.

There was an improved lamb trade on Tuesday evening for a second week. 26k sold to £80 with 23.5k at £72.

Store lambs topped at 375.7p/k for 17.3k at £65 from a Rathfriland farm.

Fat ewes sold to £106.

LAMBS

Kilkeel farmer: 26k at £80. Banbridge farmer: 25.5k at £78 and 18k at £66 or 366.7p/k. Dromara farmer: 26k at £76. Dromore farmer: 25k at £74.50. Banbridge farmer: 25.4k at £74.50. Hilltown farmer: 23.6k at £72. Dromore farmer: 23.9k at £72. Rathfriland farmer: 21.9k at £71.50. Ouley farmer: 21.9k at £71.50. Rathfriland farmer: 17.3k at £65 or 375.7p/k. Kilcoo farmer: 16k at £59 or 368.8p/k. Castlewellan farmer: 19.2k at £67 or 349p/k and 16.3k at £57.50.

FAT EWES

Kilcoo farmer: £106. Dromara farmer: £80. Newry farmer: £78. Banbridge farmer: £76. Dromara farmer: £72 and £71. Newry farmer: £72.

Fat rams to a top of £90 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £88 for a second Mayobridge farmer.