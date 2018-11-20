Good dairy entry for Dungannon sale

Danske Bank has confirmed its continued sponsorship of the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday, 22nd November.

Conducted by Taaffe Auctions, the event has attracted an entry of 78 freshly calved heifers and cows, 31 bulling heifers and three service age bulls.

Judging gets underway at 10.30am, with entries coming under scrutiny from HYB member Robert Stewart, from the Quinton Herd in Portaferry. The sale will commence at 11.30am sharp.

First to sell are three service age bulls, including a three-year-old entry from the Relough Herd of Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. This bull has been used in the award-winning herd. Also selling are two British Friesian bulls (20 months) from John Allen’s Carrickbrack Herd.

The female entry comprises of 78 milking heifers and cows from leading pedigree herds such as Aghyaran, Ardmore, Ards, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Dunbanard, Hilltara, Inch, Killane, Kilvergan, Lisnagore, Newry, Priestland, Relough.

Rounding off the entry are a number of commercial heifers from N and S Greenaway, Annaghmore.

The heifers and cows on offer are daughters of top AI bulls including Hurricane, Afterburner, Superstyle, Brasilero, Catapult, Abbott, Battlecry, Grafeeti, Mogul and Monterey.

The sale concludes with the ongoing dispersal of Robert Miller’s Ardpatrick Herd based at Stewartstown.

Following the sale of the milking herd earlier this year, Mr Miller is now offering a group of 31 bulling heifers, sired by Oman, Kody, Armour, Jethro, Cooper and Shady.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com . Further details from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.