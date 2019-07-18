Good day in the office for Floody as he triumphs at the Meadows

A sunny day greeted competitors as the Meadows spring/summer show jumping series drew to a close.

In the 1.30m it was regular attender John Floody who took the win on-board Craigmanus Hold Up Diamond owned by Claire Craig.

Sheikh Samir Mirdad riding Mirdads Maaa Shaaa Alllah, winners of the 1.10m

Floody was only 1 of 3 combinations that recorded double clears over the course designed by designer Colm Quinn, stopping the clock in 40.23, a clear six seconds ahead of Yvonne Whiteside who finished in second place with her Grey Gelding Ecclesville.

In one of the biggest class of the day, numerous riders took to the arena in the 1.10m to take on the Colm Quinn designed course.

After some very time saving turns on display the eventually winner was Sheikh Samir Mirdad with his own Guidam Gelding Mirdads Maaa Shaaa Alllah followed closely behind by John Floody and Janine Farrell’s Katinker.

As always in arena two, the Unregistered arena was very well supported.

The newly launched loyal card for unregistered jumping is proving popular with many attendees taking the opportunity to collect tokens for the onsite TRI Equestrian Superstore or to redeem it against a free entry.

Commencing next week is the Meadows’s summer/autumn SJI Series that will run from next week until September seeing riders through the summer months.

90cm

- Divided between Marie Fallon O’Kane’s Clovers Girl (Marie Fallon O’Kane), Conrad Mcguinness’s Coolrock Dark Angel (Conrad Mcguinness), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Mekkkah (Sheikh Samir Mirdad), Robyn Hartley’s RH Live For Now (Robyn Hartley).

1m

- Divided between Danielle Kennedy’s Bannfield (Danielle Kennedy), Claire Schaefer’s Brittania Cruise (Claire Schaefer), Paul Caves’s Cafre quality clover (Paul Caves), Jane Clarke’s Delton (Tadhg Clarke), Louise Houston’s Drumillar Heyday (Louise Houston), Louise Dillon’s Drumiller Panache (Wendy Rowland), Morris G Smyth and Elaine Smyth’s Elamo Cobras Diamond Girl (Claire Schaefer), Morris G Smyth and Elaine Smyth’s Elamo Shes The Business (Claire Schaefer), Claire Schaefer’s High Meadows Marty (Claire Schaefer), Tracey Blair’s HIJinx (Emma Blair), Gary Frew’s Ibrahim (Stephen Gibson), Elizabeth Magee’s Imperial Darco Diamond (Elizabeth Magee), Sophie Dunn’s Irish Fern (Stephen Gibson), Brian Smyth’s Iroko Quarry Diamond (Brian Smyth), Shirley Bothwell’s Ishd Convoy (Natalie Somerville), Janine Farrell’s Katinker (John Floody), Paul Caves’s Kereen Companion (Paul Caves), Robert McKee’s Lady of Honour (Robert Mckee), Darragh McMahon’s Larkhill La Cruise (Owen Mc Camley), Rachel Hall’s LKC Miss Cloverfield (Rachel Hall), Jackie Lee’s May De Reve (Owen McCamley), Amber Mc Sorley’s Milchem Kanko (Andrew McSorley), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Mekkkah (Sheikh Samir Mirdad), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Nayyyarat Alrahmaaan (Sheikh Samir Mirdad), Laura Crown’s Miss Lady Lux (Laura Crown), Rachel Brown’s Oldoaks Sandie (Rachel Brown), Andrew Boville’s Oldstone Countess Farra (Victoria Boville), Tiarna Mc Grath’s Super Kali Fragalistic (Tiarna Mc Grath), Craig Carson’s Touche Alley Cat (Craig Carson), Amy Wilson’s Vagabond (Amy Wilson), Inge D’Haese’s Velvet Flare (Charlotte Harding).

1.10m

- 1, Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Maaa Shaaa Alllah (Sheikh Samir Mirdad); 2, Janine Farrell’s Katinker (John Floody); 3, Claire Schaefer’s KPCM Master Of Fortune (Claire Schaefer); 4, John Downey’s Rockhill Angel (John Floody); 5, Morris G Smyth and Elaine Smyth’s Elamo Hes A Real One (Claire Schaefer); 6, Brian Smyth’s D Douglas SB (Brian Smyth).

1.20m

- 1, John Downey’s Away Again (John Floody); 2, Brian McAuley’s Larkhill Countess (John Floody); 3, Tracy Woods’s Without Permission (Zoe Woods); 4, Avril Gibson’s SGS Miss Cobra (Stephen Gibson); 5, John Downey’s Rockhill Angel (John Floody); 6, Clare Craig’s HTS Carnanbreagha (John Floody).

1.30m

- 1, Clare Craig’s Craigmanus Hold Up Diamond (John Floody); 2, Yvonne Whiteside’s Ecclesville (Yvonne Whiteside); 3, Rachel Brown’s Dstud Peter (Rachel Brown); 4, Gareth Clingan’s Delle Lux (Gareth Clingan); 5, Colville Stewart’s Oldoaks Matchbox (Rachel Brown); 6, Veronika Kelly’s Echo Ireland (Daniella Kelly).