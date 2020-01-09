Good entry of cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op, bullocks sell to £1205

A larger than normal entry of cattle for the first sale of 2020 which saw stock sell in a good trade.

Friesian bullocks were a particularly good trade with 530k lots at £800 and up to 167p/k.

In the dropped calf section, Limousin bulls from Cargycreevy sold to £345 with heifers to £325.

Limousin bulls from Ballyward sold to £315.

In the weanling section, 250p/k was recorded for a 220k Limousin at £550 from Hillsborough.

Suckler cows with calves at foot sold to £1310 and £1200 for 2 Limousins from Ballymartin.

A good entry of heifers cleared up to £1095 for a 572k Limousin from Begney with quite a few heifers over the £1000 mark.

In the bullock section, a top of £1205 was recorded for stock over 30 months. These prices were well improved since the pre-Christmas sale.

DROPPED CALVES

Cargycreevy farmer: £345, £325, £295 and £290. Ballyward farmer: £315. Hilltown farmer: £285. Fedney farmer: £290. Banbridge farmer: £260, £235 and £250.

WEANLINGS

Kilkeel farmer: 450k at £925, 450k at £920, 430k at £875. Ballymartin farmer: 314k at £725, 324k at £700, 330k at £625, 298k at £590. Katesbridge farmer: 282k at £620, 290k at £555. Hillsborough farmer: 248k at £600. Glenavy farmer: 268k at £550, 252k at £515.

HEIFERS

Begney farmer: 572k at £1095, 574k at £1045, 510k at £940. Damolly farmer: 588k at £1060, 592k at £1050, 590k at £1000, 528k at £975, 490k at £935.

BULLOCKS

Damolly farmer: OTM stock: 614k at £1160, 592k at £1060, 596k at £1030, 618k at £1020. Cabra farmer: 712k at £1205, 654k at £1190, 730k at £1190, 726k at £1130, 624k at £1090, 710k at £1090.

The first sheep sale of 2020 saw fat ewes excel in price.

A Corbally farmer sold three lots, one at £145, three at £136 each and a further three at £131 each.

Newcastle farmer: 3 at £132 each. Ballynamagna farmer: 6 at £117. Ballymartin farmer: 5 at £114. Brackney West farmer: 7 at £114 each. Newry at £112 each. Warrinstown farmer: 2 at £110.

Fat rams: 1 at £128. Kilkeel farmer: 1 at £118. Ballywillwill farmer: 1 at £109.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £194 for doubles and £134 for singles from Ballynahinch.

HOGGETS

Ballyroney farmer: 26.7k at £98. Corbally farmer: 30k at £98. Kilkeel farmer: 31.4k at £98. Cabra farmer: 27.7k at £97. Ballyward farmer: 27.3k at £96. Dromara farmer: 25k at £95. Ballyward farmer: 24k at £95. Lisnacroppen farmer: 19.6k at £80. Rostrevor farmer: 16.9k at £68 and Ballywillwill farmer: 17.5k at £70.