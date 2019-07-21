Good hunting practice is essential

In 2012 Countryside Alliance Ireland (CAI), the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the Northern Ireland Masters of Hounds Association (NIMHA) signed a ’Memorandum of Understanding and Co-operation’ (MOU) to inform and advise on best practice and protocol for those engaged in hunting with hounds on agricultural land, and to encourage compliance.

The MOU sets out the basis on which CAI, the UFU and NIMHA will co-operate for the good of country sports and the rural way of life in Northern Ireland.

Co-operation is crucial between farmers and those organising hunts on agricultural land and ongoing communication is key.

Good relationships protect the interests of all concerned and CAI has asked all hunts to re-familiarise themselves with the MOU.

Lyall Plant, Chief Executive Countryside Alliance Ireland, said: “Countryside Alliance Ireland continues to fully support the Memorandum of Understanding and Co-operation for the good of country sports in Northern Ireland and for the rural way of life.

“I believe that such co-operation is essential in light of the many threats facing Northern Ireland’s countryside, which must be addressed constructively and collaboratively by all like-minded people and organisations.”

‘Field of Dreams’ Photography Competition

Once again Countryside Alliance’s popular photography competition is back and this time the theme is ‘Field of Dreams’.

The winning entry will win an amazing prize bundle from our fantastic competition partner Harkila- a Westfield mens jacket (RRP £250.00), Grove GTX boots (RRP £150.00), Glenmore Pullover (RRP £99.99) - ladies alternative available.

To enter, go to the Countryside Alliance website (competitions), complete the entry form and send your original ‘Field of Dreams’ photographs. Closing date for entries is the 12th August 2019 and the winner will be contacted after this date. T&C’s apply.

Please ensure your camera quality is set to high, ideally 200dpi and between 1MB and 3MB.