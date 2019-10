Good quality beef bred cows sell to £1235 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 190 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, October 22 sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £125 to £162 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1075 followed by £160 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1235.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £116 per 100 kilos for 678k at £785.

Second quality Friesian cows from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tassagh farmer 662k £1075 £162.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 770k £1235 £160.00; Middletown farmer 734k £1165 £159.00; Middletown farmer 764k £1155 £151.00; Newtownbutler farmer 680k £1025 £151.00; Markethill farmer 758k £1105 £146.00; Loughgilly farmer 640k £925 £145.00; Cullyhanna farmer 678k £975 £144.00; Loughgilly farmer 618k £885 £143.00 and Dromara farmer 762k £1085 £142.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownbutler farmer 678k £785 £116.00; Stewartstown farmer 560k £625 £112.00; Newtownbutler farmer 680k £745 £110.00; Glenanne farmer 722k £785 £109.00; Stewartstown farmer 798k £845 £106.00; Dungannon farmer 658k £685 £104.00 and Armagh farmer 838k £865 £103.00.

CALVES

140 calves sold in an exceptionally good demand with good quality bull calves from £240 to £360 for four week old Charolais followed by £350 for a three week old Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £300 for a four week old Charolais followed by £275 for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Charolais £360; Simmental £350; Simmental £330; Lim £320; Charolais £320; Charolais £310; Charolais £305 and Aberdeen Angus £280.

Heifer calves

Charolais £300; Belgian Blue £275; Belgian Blue £250; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £230; Aberdeen Angus £220; Hereford £220 and Aberdeen Angus £200.