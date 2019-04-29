Good quality heavy heifers sell steadily to £1,415 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 750 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, April 27 continued to sell in a very strong demand for all classes.

HEIFERS

The 250 heifers included several pens of top quality heavy heifers which returned another excellent demand.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1,415 from an Omagh farmer.

The same owner received £234 per 100 kilos for 578k Charolais at £1,355.

Several heifers sold from £1,300 to £1,450 each with a top of £1,505 paid for a 658k Belgian Blue £229 for a Killylea farmer.

The same owner also sold a 690k blonde at £1,505, £218 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £241 per 100 kilos for 384k Charolais at £925 followed by £238 per 100 kilos for 388k Charolais at £925 from a Keady producer.

Heavy heifers

Omagh farmer 590k, £1,415, £240.00; Omagh farmer 578k, £1,355, £234.00; Dungannon farmer 628k, £1,455, £232.00; Omagh farmer 608k, £1,395, £229.00; Killylea farmer 658k, £1,505, £229.00; Dungannon farmer 666k, £1,515, £227.00; Dungannon farmer 648k, £1,415, £218.00; Killylea farmer 658k, £1,435, £218.00 and Killylea farmer 690k, £1,505, £218.00.

Middleweight heifers

Belleeks farmer 384k, £925, £241.00; Keady farmer 388k, £925, £238.00; Keady frmer 422k, £995, £236.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k, £985, £235.00; Belleeks farmer 406k, £915, £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 380k, £885, £233.00; Middletown farmer 402k, £905, £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 476k, £1,055, £222.00 and Castlewellan farmer 442k, £975, £221.00.

BULLOCKS

The 170 bullocks maintained their recent demand with good quality forward bullocks selling steadily from £190 to £221 per 100 kilos for 540k Limousin at £1,195 followed by £217 per 100 kilos for 650k Limousin at £1,415 from a Dromore producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold in an exceptionally good trade with quality lots from £200 to £258 per 100 kilos for 370k Charolais at £965 from a Portadown farmer, followed by £254 per 100 kilos for a 372k Charolais at £945 for a Portadown farmer.

Top price middleweight £1,115 for a 480k Limousin at £231 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £145 to £172 for 618k at £1,065.

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 542k, £1,195, £221.00; Dromore farmer 652k, £1,415, £217.00; Glenanne farmer 594k, £1,265, £213.00; Hillsborough farmer 596k, £1,265, £213.00; Dromore farmer 598k, £1,245, £208.00; Hillsborough farmer 680k, £1,415, £208.00; Armagh farmer 562k, £1,155, £206.00; Armagh farmer 570k, £1,165, £204.00 and Annaghmore farmer 596k, £1,215, £204.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 374k, £965, £258.00; Portadown farmer 372k, £945, £254.00; Portadown farmer 368k, £925, £251.00; Portadown farmer 416k, £1,035, £249.00; Armagh farmer 490k, £1,135, £232.00; Netownhamilton farmer 482k, £1,115, £231.00; Portadown farmer 412k, £935, £227.00; Moy farmer 430k, £975, £227.00 and Markethill farmer 466k, £1,035, £222.00.

Friesian bullocks

Markethill farmer 618k, £1,065, £172.00; Lisburn farmer 580k, £965, £166.00; Banbridge farmer 556k, £865, £156.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 612k, £925, £151.00; Annaghmore farmer 516k, £775, £150.00; Banbridge farmer 530k, £785, £148.00; Portadown farmer 508k, £745, £147.00 and Banbridge farmer 568k, £825, £145.00.

WEANLINGS

The 250 weanlings sold in a very good demand with top quality light males selling from £240 to £305 per 100 kilos for 272k Charolais at £830 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £291 per 100 kilos for 258k Limousin at £750 from a Keady producer.

Stronger males sold from £200 to £267 per 100 kilos for 472k Charolais at £1,260 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £257 per 100 kilos for 430k Charolais at £1,110 from an Ardglass producer.

An Omagh farmer received £238 per 100 kilos for 428k Limousin at £1,020.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £269 per 100 kilos for 260k at £700 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £262 per 100 kilos for a 326k Limousin at 855 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 472k, £1,260, £267.00; Ardglass farmer 432k, £1,110, £257.00; Omagh farmer 428k, £1,020, £238.00; Keady farmer 414k, £980, £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k, £990, £232.00; Keady farmer 416k, £950, £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 410k, £925, £226.00; Keady farmer 410k, £890, £217.00 and Keady farmer 406k, £880, £217.00.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 272k, £830, £305.00; Armagh farmer 258k, £750, £291.00; Dungannon farmer 256k, £740, £289.00; Dungannon farmer 280k, £790, £282.00; Cullyhanna farmer 284k, £780, £275.00; Ardglass farmer 372k, £1,020, £274.00; Ardglass farmer 396k, £1,070, £270.00; Ardglass farmer 386k, £1,020, £264.00 and Keady farmer 332k, £870, £262.00.

Heifer weanlings

Dungannon farmer 260k, £700, £269.00; Armagh farmer 326k, £855, £262.00; Clady farmer 288k, £750, £260.00; Cullyhanna farmer 308k, £790, £257.00; Cullyhanna farmer 300k, £770, £257.00; Cullyhanna farmer 322k, £810, £252.00; Armagh farmer 316k, 780k, £247.00 and Dungannon farmer 246k, £630, £256.00.

A large entry of 70 lots of sucklers sold in an excellent demand.

Top quality outfits selling to £1,700, £1,440, £1,400 several more sold from £1,000 to £1,300.

In calf cows sold up to £1,280 with others at £1,180 and £1,000.

Breeding bulls sold to a top of £2,000 paid for a two year old Limousin.