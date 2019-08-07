Good reasons to eat certified 100% grass-fed meat and dairy

A new film highlighting the many benefits of buying and eating 100% grass-fed meat and dairy has been launched at BBC Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire.

The film was commissioned by The Pasture-Fed Livestock Association, which champions and supports farmers who never feed any grain to their animals. It was funded by the Patagonia Trust and Roddick Foundation.

BBQing Pasture for Life lamb

The short video offers a ‘Day in the Life’ of certified ‘Pasture for Life’ farming family Jonty and Mel Brunyee of Conygree Farm, based on the National Trust’s Sherborne Estate near Northleach in the Cotswolds.

Starting at sunrise, beautiful shots of the farm reveal all the good things feeding animals just on pasture brings, such as rich wildflower meadows, healthy soil, abundant wildlife, happy and relaxed cattle - which all go to producing the ‘best meat and milk you can buy.’

The film travels to a butcher’s shop and then onto a family BBQ, where ‘Pasture for Life’ meat and dairy products are enjoyed by all.

“Creating consumer demand for Pasture for Life food, with its nutritionally superior attributes over food from grain-fed animals, is now one of our chief goals, and will support farmers choosing to farm this way,” said the Pasture-Fed Livestock Association’s Russ Carrington at the launch.

“We want to let people know how and why 100% grass-fed animals produce such great food - with more good fats, a healthier balance of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids and more vitamins and minerals, as well as having a unique flavour and taste reflecting the landscape where they lived.

“Then we want them to ask for certified ‘Pasture for Life’ foods, as this is the only guarantee the animals have never been fed any grain. The first place to look is on the Pasture for Life website, by clicking on the ‘Where to Buy’ page.”

The new film can also be watched at www.pastureforlife.org.uk and will be used widely at future Pasture for Life events and meetings.