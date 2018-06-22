Good weather brings out the best in Cork

Drawing crowds from all over the country, this year’s Cork Summer Show has been a sell out success with more than 50,000 visitors over the weekend. The show extended its hours on both Saturday and Sunday due to the good weather and numbers attending the show.

Officially opened by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed T.D. and Mayor of County of Cork Declan Hurley, the two day event saw more than 50,000 people through the gates of the Showgrounds at Curraheen. Good weather and fully subscribed agricultural competitions across cattle breeding, cattle classes, show jumping, dressage, and pony competitions, poultry and more ensured high attendance on Saturday and Sunday. Families enjoyed the festival atmosphere with free music and entertainment, food markets and retail stands, gardening, pet dog shows, motoring and more.

“We have a record number of trade stands and exhibitors this year so the show itself was bigger in terms of what it had to offer visitors, and we were delighted to support new food companies, craft businesses and retail in reaching a large market here at the Showgrounds. Good weather meant that more people came out to enjoy our farming heritage and have a great day out in the sunshine, with music, food and festival atmosphere,” said Gerard Murphy, Show organiser and Chair of Munster Agricultural Society.