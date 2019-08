Gortin Mart: Breeding hoggets selling to £135

Another full yard of sheep with fat lambs selling to £120, store lambs selling to £72, fat ewes selling to £110 and breeding hoggets selling to £135.

FAT LAMBS: Gary Rankin £120/32kg, Stephen Lindsay £82/26kg, Patrick McCullagh £82/29kg, Marion Greaves £82/27kg, Alana Montgomery £81/25kg, Patrick McCullagh £80/25kg, Donald Fleming £80/24kg, Gary Watt £80/26kg, Maurice Hamilton £80/24kg, S and A Conway £79.80/26kg, Patrick McKenna £79.50/25kg, Nigel Laughlin £79/25kg, Stephen Lindsay £79/24kg, Gary Sproule £79/24kg, Preston Farms £79/23kg, Gary Sproule £79/24kg, Keith McAdoo £79/24kg, W Cochrane £78.80/24kg, A Campbell £78.80/25kg, Alana Montgomery £78.50/23kg, Declan Murray £78.20/23kg, Richard Doherty £78/24kg, Stanley Wilson £78/23kg and Ray Wilson £78/24kg.

STORE LAMBS: Preston farms £72, Anthony Carlin £71, John Doherty £71, James O'Hagan £70.80, S Lynch £70.50, Catherine Lagan £70.50, Anthony Carlin £70.50 and James O'Hagan £70.

FAT EWES: Lee Bowden £110, Ryan Hemphill £100, Peter Kelly £97, William Rankin £96,Gareth Corcoran £95, Wayne McElmurray £94, W Cochrane £91, Albert Irwin £90, M Cashel £89, David Hutchinson £87, Simon Sproule £86, Aaron Campbell £85, Sean McEldowney £84, Ray Wilson £81, M Cashel £79 and Gareth Corcoran £79.

BREEDING HOGGETS: Terence Bryson £135, £135, Michael Hamilton £128, £118, £118 and Martin McGirr £18, £110, £108.