Gortin Mart: Breeding hoggets selling to £155

A steady trade with fat lambs selling to £80/24kg.

Another strong trade this week for store lambs £2, fat ewes £98 and breeding hoggets £155.

FAT LAMBS: R Crawford £80/24kg, Finbar Owens £80/24kg, Leona Young £79/25kg, T Crawford £78.50/24kg, Adrian Hamilton £78/26kg, S and A Conway £77/24kg, Kevin Woods £77/25kg, Richard Mowbray £76.50/22kg, P Ewing £76/25kg, Samuel Pauley £75/23kg, Stephen Lindsay £75/23kg, £74.80/23kg, Elaine and Patrick Mullin £74.50/22kg, Andrew McFarland £74.50/23kg, Walter Fleming £74.20/22kg and Joseph Kerlin £73.50/21kg.

STORE LAMBS: A McCullagh £72, Drew Stewart £72, Patrick Gallagher £72, Jacqueline Conn £72, Gerard McNamee £71.20, J W and W J McCay £71, Peter McGirr £71 and George Sproule £70.50.

FAT EWES: Leona Young £98, James Barton £95.50, Drew Stewart £94, P C Farms £92, Gerard McKenna £87, Adrian McAleer £85, Mary Devine £84, Sean and Kevin McConnell £83, S and A Conway £82.50, Noel McCall £8, L McKelvey £82, Adrian McAleer £85, Mary Devine £84, Sean and Kevin McConnell £83, S and A Conway £82.50, Noel McCall £82, L McKelvey £82, Adrian McKelvey £82, Adrian McAleer £82, M Scott £81.50, Sean and Kevin McConnell £81, Kevin Woods £81, R Cooke £81, Gordan Gibson £80, James Hamilton £80, Colin Kildunne £79 and Ian Creighton £78.

BREEDING HOGGETS: Loughlin Conn £155, £152, Robert Hamilton £140, £138, E J and M J Browne £138, £135, £135, £132, £130, £130, £128, £128, Ronald Somerville £130, £130, £130, Robert Hamilton £134, C Moore £130, £128 and C McLaughlin £120.