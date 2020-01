Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to £108

Fat lambs sell to £108 on Monday.

Another large entry of sheep sold to a flying trade.

Glenmoor Farms £108/30kg, A McKelvey £104/27kg, Conor Daly £101.50/25kg,M Rafferty £100/27kg, Patrick Connolly £99/26kg, A Lynch £98.20/28kg, John Cassidy £98/25kg, Reid Clarke £98/26kg, M Rafferty £98/25kg, £97, Nigel Laughlin £97.20/25kg, Michael Hamilton £97.20/26kg, Maurice Foster £97/28kg, M McGurk £97/25kg, Francis Bradley £97/26kg, Seamus McGlinchy £96/26kg, Stephen Cassidy £96.50/24kg, Michael Hamilton £96.50/24kg, Simon Sproule £95.50/25kg, Seamus McGlinchy £95/25kg, J Hamill £95/23kg, Thomas Smyth £95/25kg, W McLaughlin £95/26kg, Simon Sproule £95/23kg, Daniel Gormley £94.20/25kg, S Cassidy £94/24kg, £94/24kg, M Rafferty £94/23kg, Michael Hamilton £94/24kg, Chris McAweaney £94/23kg, David Conn £93/23kg, M McGurk £92.50/22kg, Michael Hamilton £92.50/23kg, Simon Sprouel £92.50/23kg, Dean Laughlin £91/25kg, James McGaughey £90/23kg, A Fleming £89/21kg, James Rafferty £86/21kg and Adrian Hamilton £85/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

S Porter £83.50, Samuel Carmichael £83.50, K Farrell £80,James McGaughey £80, S Kelly £78.80, £78, £76, £74, Adrian Hamilton £73.50 and William Kerlin £70.

FAT EWES

William Rankin £120, William Mitchell £110, Martin Moore £110, £105, Keith McAdoo £106, Peter McCrory £105, Austin Duncan £100, Andrew Fleming £100, S Kelly £98, £98, Richard Moore £96, £95, £95, K Quinn £90, S & A Conway £90, William Rankin £90, S Harpur £90, Conor Daly £87, T R Crawford £87, Gordan Smyth £86, Jonathan McClean £85, David Conn £83 and Conor Daly £81.

INLAMB EWES

Glenview Farms £155, £155, £150, £145, Ivan Bothwell £135, £130, £130 and Martin Collins £126, £120, £120, £120, £118.

EWES & LAMBS

J and R Buchanan £172, £160, £150, £148, £122.