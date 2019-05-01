GOT actor says Northern Ireland has 'the most amazing landscapes'

Tourism Ireland has unveiled a new film starring Game of Thrones® actors Liam Cunningham (who plays Ser Davos) and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (who plays Bran Stark).

The video highlights the new Game of Thrones® Touring Exhibition at TEC Belfast – to fans of the TV series and prospective visitors around the world. It’s also showcasing other great reasons to visit Northern Ireland, including Tourism Ireland’s magnificent Game of Thrones® Tapestry in the Ulster Museum. It features attractions and filming locations like Titanic Belfast, Inch Abbey, Tollymore Forest Park and Cushendun Caves.

In the film, Isaac Hempstead-Wright says that Northern Ireland has “the most amazing landscapes” and that he “can’t sell it enough”. And, he says he’s encouraging all his friends to come and visit!

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to unveil our latest film – starring Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead-Wright. Tourism Ireland has a busy programme of promotional activity under way around the world. We’re reminding people everywhere that Northern Ireland is ‘Game of Thrones Territory’ and encouraging them to come and explore it for themselves. We’re promoting this film to Game of Thrones fans through our social channels, to whet peoples’ appetites to come and visit in 2019.

The film will be promoted through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (more than 4.36 million fans worldwide), Twitter (511,500 followers) and YouTube.

Tourism Ireland’s latest Game of Thrones® campaign is under way right now. It’s called ‘Glass of Thrones’ and has been timed to coincide with the eighth and final series of the epic TV drama.