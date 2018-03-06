Graeme wins livestock trailer in national IVOMEC® Super competition

A UK-wide competition to celebrate the 30th anniversary of IVOMEC® Super injection for cattle was won by livestock farmer Graeme Armstrong from Co Fermanagh.

Competition entrants were asked to talk about their life in farming over the past thirty years and how the combination ivermectin and clorsulon product had impacted their farming business.

Graeme has won an Ifor Williams livestock trailer.

Graeme works with his father, Wesley Armstrong, and his own son on his father’s farm in Tempo, Enniskillen. The family has been running the 80 hectares farm for the past forty years and it supports a 65 head suckler herd, 70 sheep and 65 pigs.

Graeme commented: “In a suckler herd like mine we’ve found that IVOMEC® Super works for us against fluke, worms and lice in our cattle. One of the reasons we like it is because it has a small dose rate of 1ml per 50kg and it isn’t a thick liquid, so it’s easy to inject under the skin of the cattle.

“You can also give it to pregnant heifers and it won’t affect their fertility and it works across all the cows in calf too.

“Just a couple of days after use I can really see the difference in the cattle – their coats have improved, they stop scratching and their dung is tighter too. I would certainly recommend it to other farmers.”

The runners-up in the IVOMEC® Super competition were Scottish farmer, Alan Ritch, who runs a small farm in Fochabers, Morayshire, and Natasha Moore in Fen Lane, Grimston, Norfolk. Alan has a herd of 10 pedigree Charolais cows and Natasha runs a 202-hectare farm with 240 head of cattle. The runners-up won some great IVOMEC® Super merchandise.

Mathieu Maignan, IVOMEC Super Product Manager, added: “IVOMEC Super was a game changer when it was launched 30 years ago and it’s great to see that it is still making a difference today. Our congratulations go to Graeme and both the runners-up, Alan and Natasha, for demonstrating the benefits of good parasite control on their farms.”

Manufactured by Merial Animal Health, now part of Boehringer Ingelheim, IVOMEC Super was the first combination endectocide to contain ivermectin and clorsulon. It provides cattle farmers with unique benefits, including effective control of a wide range of worm species, adult stages of the liver fluke parasite, and important external parasites, with the low-volume dose rate of 1ml/50kg by subcutaneous injection.