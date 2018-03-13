Grafeeti daughter out on top of the Dungannon dairy trade at 2,780gns

Fresh calved heifers and cows continue to attract a ready market at the monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale hosted by Taaffe Auctions.

At the February show and sale pedigree Holstein heifers sold to a top of 2,780gns, while cows peaked at 2,250gns, and non-registered heifers reached 1,860gns. Springing heifers sold to 1,900gns, and heifer calves peaked at 1,000gns.

Stephen Greenaway, Annaghmore, won first, second, third and fourth in the class for non registered in-millk heifers at the Dungannon Dairy Sale. He was congraulated by sponsor Emma Hughes, Kilco.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed a 98% clearance for the milking stock on offer, with 61 head selling to level at 1,800gns each.

Sale leader at 2,780gns was Aghyaran Grafeeti Gloriette, a potential eleventh generation VG or EX heifer from Trevor Keatley’s herd at Castlederg. Sired by Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti, she is bred from Aghyaran Damion Gloriette VG who gave 9,512kgs at 3.91% butterfat and 3.20% protein in her second 305-day lactation. Buyer was Joel Richardson from Annaghmore.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Kilco, and judged by Robert Wallace from Templepatrick. Claiming the championship ribbons was the Patton family’s Ards Bullseye D Ruth which later sold for 2,550gns.

Sired by Midas Touch Bullseye, she is bred from Ards Delano Ruth. Calved four weeks and producing 38 litres daily, she joins a County Tyrone herd.

Also attracting a bid of 2,550gns was Relough Donzo Danna 4 consigned by Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. Sired by the home-bred Relough Donzo, her dam is the VG86 Relough Saloon Danna who produced 10,045kgs at 4.50% butterfat and 3.23% protein in her first lactation. Buyers were I and R Hawthorne from Armagh.

Next best at 2,520gns was Trevor Keatley’s Seagull Bay Silver daughter Aghyaran Silver Addison 2 ET. Her dam Aghyaran Meridian Addison ET VG89-3yr averaged almost 8,000kgs at 3.53% butterfat and 3.39% protein in two 305-day lactations. She was snapped up by Holstein NI club chairman Jason Booth from Stewartstown.

Following close behind at 2,500gns was Dunbanard Masquerade Fiona bred by Paul Dunn, Bangor. Sired by the Zani Bolton Mascalese son Dunbanard Masquerade ET, she is bred from Dunbanard Story Fiona who gave 7,056kgs at 3.47% butterfat and 3.06% protein in her first lactation.

The reserve champion Ardmore Deman Jill 6 sold at 2,300gns for William and James Crawford, Brookeborough. Sired by EDG Deman ET, she is bred from Ardmore Estory Jill 2.

Cows reached a ceiling of 2,250gns, paid to Sam and John McCormick, Bangor, for the second placed Hilltara Tarmac Edwina who produced 7,643kgs at 3.80% butterfat and 3.46% protein in her first lactation. Sired by Netherside Tarmac, she is bred from Hilltara Talent Edwina VG86 LP50.

Next best at 2,220gns was the third placed Hilltara Albert Meggie who gave almost 7,000kgs at 4.41% butterfat and 3.42% protein in her first lactation.

The honourable mention award winner Hilltara La Bron Echo GP83 sold for 2,100gns. Sired by Ladys Manor Graf La Bron, she calved at the end of January and is producing 52 litres daily.

Non-registered milking heifers peaked at 1,860gns, paid to Stephen Greenaway from Annaghmore. This one was calved four weeks and producing 27 litres daily.

A batch of heifer calves from Ivor Broomfield’s Moneyquin Herd at Armagh peaked at 1,000gns, with 12 selling to average £715 per head.

Topping the entry was the four-month-old Moneyquin Unix Patsy, a potential fourth generation VG or EX heifer sired by Croteau Lesperron Unix ET. Her dam Moneyquin Shadow Patsy VG88 produced 8,631kgs at 4.03% butterfat and 3.24% protein in her second lactation.

Next best at 820gns was the October-born Moneyquin Integral Becky. Sired by Blondin Integral, she is bred from Moneyquin Lionheart Becky VG who produced 9,924kgs at 3.56% butterfat and 2.85% protein in her second lactation.

Sean Daly, Omagh, sold six Redhouse-bred springing heifers to average £1,710 each. They peaked at 1,900gns, realised by the November 2015 born Redhouse 1468 Glenton Ida 2. Sired by Welcome Glenton, she is out of Redhouse 1014 Bogart Ida EX91 LP50.

Following close behind at 1,800gns was the October 2015 Redhouse 1510 Glenton Isa, bred from Redhouse 1354 Loydie Isa VG87.

Other leading prices include:

2,480gns – S and J McCormick’s Hilltara Balisto Betsy; and H Patton and Sons’ Ards Norman Kathy.

2,420gns – J and D Stevenson’s Aughnahoory Beatexus 35; and H Patton and Sons’ Ards Bullseye C Ruth.

2,200gns – W and J Crawford’s Ardmore Deman Vixan 2.

2,180gns – H Patton and Sons’ Ards Octavian Ruth.

2,150gns – S Haffey and Sons’ Kilvergan Silver Jewel.

2,100gns – W and J Crawford, Ardmore Deman Jackie GP84-2yr; H Patton and Sons Ards Proclaimer D Ruth and Ards Commander A Ruth; and Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Cruise Promrise.

Results from the judging ring:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and champion, H Patton and Sons, Ards Bullseye D Ruth by Midas Touch Bullseye; 2, and reserve champion, W and J Crawford, Ardmore Deman Jill 6 by EDG Deman; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Drummer Danna by Wiltor Drummer; 4, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Iota Tulip by Regancrest Altaiota.

Cow in-milk – 1, and honourable mention, S and J McCormick, Hilltara La Bron Echo by Ladys Manor Graf La Bron; 2, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Tarmac Edwina by Netherside Tarmac; 3, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Albert Meggie by Hilltara Albert.

Non-registered heifer in-milk – 1, 2, 3, and 4, N and S Greenaway.