Great entry in annual cereal competition

With the change in the season the Ards Group look forward to the commencing of the 2019/2020 winter programme which is due to begin shortly.

It was great to see so many members participating in the Group’s annual cereal competition and congratulations to all the Group winners.

Judges from outside the Ards again commented on the high standards of cereals grown in the Ards Peninsula. John Dynes from Upper Ards was placed first in the oats competition, the spring barley was won by Frankie, Louise and Christopher McCracken from Mid Ards.

The winter barley and winter wheat competitions were both won by Raymond, David and William Wilson from Upper Ards.

Congratulations to Raymond, David and William Wilson who were then placed first in the national winter barley competition!

We have a varied and interesting winter programme due to commence shortly.

We firstly welcome Joe McDonald ‘Corporate Affairs Manager’ from Asda NI to the Wildfowler Inn, Greyabbey on the 1st October 2019.

In November we have Jude McCann from Rural Support coming to speak at our meeting.

This will be a good opportunity for members to hear about the good work that the organisation carries out and the different services members are able to avail of.

Our popular ‘Charity Christmas Breakfast’ will be in Harrisons of Greyabbey on Tuesday 10th December and we will be joined by John McCallister who will be able to give an overview of the ‘land mobility project’ which may prove useful for members.

If anyone has any questions please contact us in the Group office on 02891814218 and we will try and help or at least point you in the direction of someone who can.