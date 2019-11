Great entry of cattle at Rathfriland

There was a smashing entry of cattle on Friday at Rathfriland Mart with 138 weanlings selling to £1010 for a 504k Charolais from Ballyward.

A Gilford farmer reached 268p/k for a 224k Limousin heifer at £600.

A Dromara farmer reached 253.5p/k for a 282k Limousin at £715. Dropped calves were a fantastic trade to £635 for a Charolais bull a few months old from Upper Ballinderry. A Charolais bull from Dollysbrae sold at £545.

Two Aberdeen Angus bulls from Co Antrim sold at £490 and £480 respectively with Hereford bulls to £470 from Ballynahinch.

Store heifers easily cleared up to £1085 for a 570k lot from Ballinran.

Four more Charolais heifers from this farm sold at over £1000 each.

Store bullocks sold up to £1100 for 580k from Katesbridge.

Fat cow numbers are increasing each week with a 726k lot reaching £935 from Ballyward.

Dropped calves: Upper Ballinderry farmer: Pen of Charolais and Aberdeen Angus, £635, £490, £480, £470, £460, £400, £390. Ballynahinch farmer: £540 and £470. Lurgan farmer: £420. Rostrevor farmer: £320 and £300. Ballyward farmer: £325. Ballykeel farmer: £420, £430, £360 and £300. Lisburn farmer: £260 and £255.

Weanlings: Ballyward farmer: 33 males, 504k at £1010, 540k at £1010, 472k at £915, 444k at £905, 440k at £880, 448k at £870, 356k at £860, 424k at £860, 344k at £830, 416k at £830, 292k at £720, 280k at £690, 344k at £830, 316k at £795 and 304k at £780. Dromara farmer: 348k at £775, 290k at £705, 296k at £700, 282k at £715. Dollysbrae farmer: 340k at £765. Gilford farmer: 224k at £600, 224k at £480.

Heifers: Balinran farmer: 576k at £1085, 584k at £1065, 560k at £1060, 564k at £1050, 568k at £1000, 402k at £900, 434k at £850. Clough farmer: 550k at £950, 526k at £915, 534k at £910, 502k at £860, 466k at £850. Keady farmer: 370k at £700, 304k at £555.

Fat cows: Dollysbrae farmer: 726k at £935. Kilkeel farmer: 730k at £920, 692k at £900. Warrenpoint farmer: 548k at £875, 560k at £680. Magheramurphy farmer: 662k at £875, 728k at £845, 548k at £630. Lisduff farmer: 680k at £820.

Bullocks: Katesbridge farmer: 684k at £1100, 598k at £975, 584k at £970, 536k at £930, 500k at £907. Castlewellan farmer: 522k at £990. Hillsborough farmer: 508k at £965, 520k at £955, 510k at £950. Dromara farmer: 464k at £880. Belfast farmer: 470k at £860, 472k at £815, 442k at £800, 418k at £700. Warrenpoint farmer: 402k at £775. Burren farmer: 416k at £830, 420k at £970.

There was a good trade on Tuesday evening with store lambs to 445p/k. All light weight lambs under 17k sold at over £4.00 per kilo.

Fat lambs sold to £87.50 for 26.4k from Katesbridge.

A Downpatrick farmer sold 25.5k at £86. Ballynamagna farmer: 28.3k at £85. Dromara farmer: 25.7k at £85. Ballywillwill farmer: 26.2k at £85. Downpatrick farmer: 27k at £84. Keady farmer: 26.5k at £84. Ballyward farmer: 25.7k at £84. Newry farmer: 23.5k at £84. Dromara farmer: 13.7k at £61. Rathfriland farmer: 16.7k at £71.50. Dromara farmer: 17.3k at £73.50. Castlewellan farmer: 17.9k at £75. Kilcoo farmer: 16.3k at £66. Ribadoo farmer: 19.8k at £79. Ballinran farmer: 19k at £75.50. Ballywillwill farmer: 19.2k at £75.50.

Fat ewes: Moybrick farmer: £102, £99, £96. Tullyglush farmer: £96. Cabra farmer: £95. Ballyward farmer: £96. Kilkeel farmer: £94. Hillsborough farmer: £90.