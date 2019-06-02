Great interest in Fedneyhouse dispersal

There has been great pre-sale interest in the dispersal of the Fedneyhouse Limousin Herd which is set to take place at Draperstown Mart on Friday 7th June, 7pm.

The catalogue is packed full of top drawer genetics and features cows with calves at foot, maidens and a selection of young bulls ready for work as well as the proven stock bull Aghadolgan Illustrator.

The Fedneyhouse calves at foot of cows are exceptional. They are by the high performing sire Aghadolgan Illustrator. All of these cattle form part of the Fedneyhouse Dispersal which is to take place at Draperstown Mart on Friday 7th June, 7pm

The herd was established in 1991 by John and Margery Adams with the purchase of four maiden heifers, followed by the purchase of a further heifer in February 1992.

The present Fedneyhouse Herd is built mainly on the progeny of two cows: French cow - Napolie, and home-bred cow - Fedneyhouse Chelsea. Napolie was retained following the 2009 retirement sale. Fedneyhouse Chelsea was one of two heifers retained in the herd at that time. Napolie and Chelsea have been the backbone of the current herd.

Napolie was the No.1 Cow in France for” Maternal Quality and Milking Ability” for several years. Napolie was Champion RRE Cow in the French National Show in 2005, the year she was brought into the Fedneyhouse Herd. Her bloodlines can be found in many of the lots included in the sale.

Fedneyhouse Chelsea, a quality cow with good milk and conformation, passed these qualities on to her progeny and appears in many of the sale pedigrees.

The Fedneyhouse herd has been a closed herd for the past ten years except for the purchase of two stock bulls. The most recent of these is Aghadolgan Illustrator who traces back to Objat and Sympa. His calves have been very pleasing with John regarding them as some of the best he has ever bred. They are great quality, calving unassisted and with a short gestation.

In 2017 the Fedneyhouse Herd was entered in the Northern Ireland Limousin Club’s Pedigree Herd Competition and finished second in the Small Herd Section, sandwiched between John Rainey’s Claragh Herd and Brian McAuley’s Larkhill Herd and judged by William Smith of the Millbrook Herd in Oldcastle. This is the only time they entered the competition since 2009.

This sale is the dispersal of the Fedneyhouse Herd and John and Margery wish all purchasers success with their animals and hope that they get as much enjoyment out of them as they have. To arrange pre-sale viewing by appointment only contact John Adams 07761429400

For catalogues contact Richard Beattie 07984694616.