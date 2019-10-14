Great response with Blue Sky calf feed range

At Irwins we feed a wide range of dairy herds all over the country.

Farmers are concentrating on getting the top performance possible from their cows.

We have noticed that often calves are not growing to their maximum potential. Research shows if a heifer enters the herd strong, well grown and young she will produce more milk and have a longer productive life.

Some months ago, we started to look in finer detail at the nutritional possibilities of calves from a “Blue Sky” perspective.

We didn’t want to limit ourselves to current thinking or beliefs as we developed a feed specially designed for calves. After input from nutritional specialists and feedback and guidance from practical farmers we came up with our Blue-Sky Calf Feed.

Some of the key points are:

Presentation - Surprisingly it is not a coarse mix, or a tiny pellet but a 5mm pellet for less wastage and better intake.

Palatability - micronized, cooked cereals are included along with specially selected ingredients to encourage earlier intake of dry feed, for faster rumen development.

Probiotics- each mouthful contains probiotics to modify the microbial population, stabilise PH and improve feed efficiency and fibre digestion.

Pathogen Binding - each pellet contains products designed to support the animal’s immune system, bind to pathogens in the digestive tract and stimulate the production of antibodies.

The feed is now available in 25kg bags or jumbos. Try some and you’ll be amazed at the results.

Testimonial:

Richard Watt and his father Colin, milk 140 pedigree Holsteins at Mountain view Farm Augher, Co Tyrone

“I’m really happy with it. I saw a big reduction in growth checks during weaning.

“ Intakes are great, scouring has reduced, and they are really content”- Richard Watt