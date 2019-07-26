Great trade for for ewes with stock selling to €129 at Raphoe Mart

There was an excellent entry of quality sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, July 22.

Store lambs still remain a great trade with plenty of farmers around the ring looking to purchase.

Factory lambs also in good demand selling mainly from €99 to €103 with some heavier lambs selling up to €110 and €115.

Fat ewes a great trade selling up to €129.

Store lambs - €30 to €57 over.

Factory lambs - €45 to €65 over.

Butcher lambs - €48 to €75 over.

Dry/fat ewes - €60 to €129 each.

There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, July 25.

Numbers in the male section were small with lighter lots a good trade making €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg, heavier lots of bulls under the €2.00/kg.

Heifers were easier sold with more buyers for these.

Heavier lots sold up to €675 over the weight and lighter lots sold up to €2.50/kg.

Plain cattle remain hard to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,160/head.

Breeding sheep sales will commence on the night of Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 and will be held fortnightly until further notice.

Intake from 5.30pm and sale at 7pm.

Hogget show and sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11 am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.