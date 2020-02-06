Great turnout for LAMBING 2020

Over 150 sheep farmers attended LAMBING 2020 at the Homeland Agristore, Omagh.

The special event brought together guest speakers, trade exhibitors and farmers eager to learn more to help their farm enterprises.

Tradestand marquee with customers availing of advice and special offers

The speakers included Jonathan Smyth from Nutrias Feeds, Dr Sarah Campbell from MSD Animal Health and Roland Shannon from Mayo Health Care.

Issues covered were Assessing Body Conditioning Score, Feeding the Pregnant Ewe, Housing, Vaccination and the correct times when to do so and finally boluses and Panatec Protect for Watery Mouth

Special offers were available on the night and store manager Allister Erskine confirmed that most of these offers will continue until the end of February.

He said: “We were delighted with the turnout and pleased to welcome so many new faces into the store.

“The speakers were excellent and covered each of the topics in a way that was easy for everyone to understand.

“Customers especially appreciated being able to speak to each of the suppliers on a one to one basis and get a better knowledge of the range of products.

“It was also a great opportunity to introduce farmers to our hi-spec range of sheep feeds and inform them of the benefits of using Nurtias Feed.

“I would encourage farmers to get in touch with us. We have an excellent team of knowledgeable, competent and qualified staff who will be happy to help meet any requirements.”

Homeland Agristore Omagh, 028 8224 4184.