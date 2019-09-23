Greenmount College students return to school after 65 years

In September 1954, 48, mostly young out of school, varying in age from 17 to 26 started out at Greenmount Agricultural College, on a one year Certificate Course in Agriculture.

Last week 12 of those, out of a possible eighteen, met up, almost to the day 65 years later, for a reunion in Cookstown.

At back, Hylands Mitchell and William King. Back row, Henry Cooper, Max Mathieson, David Turkington, Bertie Forsythe, Kerr Wolsley, Robert Mackey, Bobby Bell, George Haffey, Elvin Thompson and Ross Workman. Front row, Mrs Georgina Cooper, Mrs Pat Mathieson, Mrs Phyllis Forsythe, Mrs Nora Wolsley, Mrs Angela Mackey, Mrs Rosemary Bell, Mrs Olive King, Mrs Marion Thompson and Mrs Ann Workman.

Brexit was not mentioned all day.

Tales and stories of times at Greenmount were recounted – some possibly added to.

Friendships were strengthened and some rekindled.

The very enjoyable day ended up with the singing of ‘Auld Lang Syne.