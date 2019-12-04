Greenmount Farm Shop Christmas Farmers’ Market and Craft Fayre in aid of Tiny Life

A Christmas Farmers Market and Craft Fayre is being held at the award-winning Greenmount Farm Shop and Darby’s Coffee Shop in Richhill on Saturday, December 7, commencing at 9.00am.

The aim is to make Christmas shopping “a special treat for all the family” with food sampling and a range of homemade crafts and gifts from local producers that are not widely available in the shops, available for sale.

A selection of Christmas hampers will be available to purchase at the Greenmount Christmas Farmers Market and Craft Fayre

“We will have the barbecue going and hot food will be available at Darby’s Bridge and outside on the day. We will also be sampling some of our Christmas fayre including our honey-glazed ham,” explained Greenmount Farm Shop proprietor and organiser of the Fayre, Dean Irwin.

Shoppers will be able to place their orders for Christmas with turkey, goose, duck, gammon, wild venison and roasts on the shopping menu along with everything else that is needed to make it a Christmas to remember.

Hampers comprising locally made produce will be available to order for Christmas and all Christmas food orders over £40 placed on the day will receive a £5 Darby’s Coffee Shop voucher.

You can even order your real Christmas tree at the Fayre – a Nordmann Fir, with prices starting at £35 and delivery available for up to 10 miles for a further £5.

Some of the Greenmount Farm animals will be on view on the day.

As well as being designed to make Christmas shopping easy and enjoyable Greenmount’s Christmas Farmers Market and Craft Fayre is supporting Tiny Life, the premature baby charity in Northern Ireland.

The event will run from 9.00am until 3.00pm and the location is Greenmount Farm Shop, 57 Annareagh Road, Richhill, Co Armagh.

For further information contact Dean Irwin, telephone 028 3887 1393.