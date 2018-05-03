Guidelines boost to former foodstuffs industry

The UK Former Foodstuffs Processing Association (UKFFPA) has welcomed the European Commission’s publication of ‘Guidelines for the feed use of food no longer intended for human consumption’.

The Association, which represents companies processing 650,000 tonnes of former foodstuffs annually, believes that the Guidelines will help the industry in several ways.

Paul Featherstone, who chairs both the UKFFPA and the European Former Foodstuffs Association (EFFPA), which represents processors across Europe, said: “This is a key milestone, providing both recognition for the industry and clarification.

“As the latest step in developing the Circular Economy Action Plan in Europe, it endorses the value of our sector within the food supply chain.

“The Guidelines provide a detailed look at implementing legislation across a range of scenarios.

“The contribution that foodstuffs that are no longer fit for human consumption can make to animal feed, and ultimately the human food supply chain, is recognised.

“UKFFPA members provide a valuable service and contribute to the Circular Economy in food within in the UK which is largely unrecognised.

“These Guidelines provide a platform for increased harmonisation of the industry across Europe and establish the valuable contribution made by the industry.”

The Guidelines’ objectives include explaining and clarifying applicable legislation.

They also present ‘best practices’ that comply with the current EU regulatory framework without unnecessary administrative burden.