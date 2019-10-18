Halloween happenings planned to take place across the Causeway Coast and Glens area

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has revealed a frightfully fabulous programme of Halloween events.

There are four days of spectacular entertainment to look forward to, kicking off in Ballymoney on Monday 28th October before further celebrations in Limavady (October 29th), Coleraine (October 30th) and Ballycastle (October 31st).

This year’s events look set to be the best yet, with a number of new attractions to look forward to. Will you be brave enough to visit the Wall of Terror filled with all things frightful and meet the animals at the Spooky Farm including snakes, spiders and bearded dragons? Each location will have so much to offer, including slime workshops, mini fun fairs, fancy dress competitions, fire performers and not-to-be-missed fireworks displays which will light up the skies in all four towns. There’s also specific Quiet Time sessions which are aimed at ensuring that children with additional needs are able to join in the fun.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “This year’s Halloween celebrations promise to be a great attraction for all the family to enjoy. With lots of new features to look forward to, I would encourage everyone to get together and enjoy what’s on offer.

“We are grateful to our sponsors from The Tides Restaurant and The Newbridge for their continued support, and together with our community partners, we are looking forward to welcoming lots of people to Causeway Coast and Glens this Halloween.”

Sponsor Gareth Witherow added: “We have worked alongside Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on its Halloween programme for a number of years, and it’s fantastic to be involved once again. I hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy the events taking place across the Borough, which continue to grow in popularity year on year.”

For full details about what is happening in each location and to plan your visit go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com

You can also avail of additional information from Visitor Information Centres in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady.

