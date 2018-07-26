Halt badger cull – RSPCA

RSPCA is calling for a halt to the badger cull due to the ongoing warm weather conditions.

In a statement, the RSPCA said: “We have long been calling for this inhumane and ineffective cull to be scrapped. The soaring temperatures increase the welfare issues around the cull and we would support calls for an immediate halt to trapping and a cancellation of licences to extend the cull.

“The RSPCA agrees action is needed to deal with bovine TB and we are concerned about the welfare of cattle as well as that of badgers. However, we do not believe culling badgers is an effective way to prevent TB.

“It’s high time for an end to the badger cull and for scarce funds to be spent instead on alternative methods, such as stricter controls on the movement of cattle, increased levels of cattle testing over a wider area, improved biosecurity, and vaccination of both badgers and cattle to stop the spread of this devastating disease.”