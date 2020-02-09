Hampshire Down (Ireland) supports Hyperinsulinism Fund

Hampshire Down (Ireland) has very kindly, yet again, donated to the Children’s Hyperinsulinism Fund, based at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Georgina Bailey has the rare metabolic condition of Hyperinsulinism with associated epilepsy and she is under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, where she attends for regular review and treatment.

Indeed, Georgina had a recent week-long review admission at GOSH, at the end of last year, for further medical tests and assessment.

Georgina enjoys helping her father, William Bailey, on the farm and with his sheep scanning. Her mum and dad both expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Mercer family and Hampshire Down (Ireland) for their generous support.

Hyperinsulinism is a rare medical condition affecting approximately 1:40000 births. It can present differently for every child making the detection difficult.

Once diagnosed, it is a constant condition with children living their lives full of medical and feeding regimes as well as numerous hospital admissions.

The Children’s Hyperinsulinism Fund needs to raise approximately £50,000 each year to cover the costs of a Research Assistant and hospital equipment.

These funds will be used for desperately needed research into all aspects of Hyperinsulinism from medication, genetic causes, feeding issues and diagnosis along with many other areas.

If you would like to find out more about Hyperinsulinism, please e-mail info@hi-fund.org or go to www.hi-fund.org and/or The Children’s Hyperinsulinism Charity, contact enquiries@hyperinsulinism.co.uk or Family Support www.hyperinsulinism.co.uk .