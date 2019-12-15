Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association flock competition

The Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association of Ireland recently held their annual Flock Competition. Robert Vincent from Camarthenshire, Wales, had the pleasure of judging the Irish Flocks.

The results were announced at the National AGM weekend dinner held at the Burrendale Hotel, Newcastle.

Best Medium Flock, the Loughbrae flock, Gillian Doyle accepts their award from Robert Vincent

The Irish club entertained breeders from all over the British Isles, Belgium and France. The annual general meeting took place on the Friday with flock visits to Ballycreelly, Loughbrae and Glenbrook on the Saturday followed by a visit to the Champion Irish flock of Allen and Vicky McFadden from Banbridge on the Sunday.

Two personalised shepherds crooks made by a local maker and various items were auctioned on the Saturday night for the British Heart Foundation raising £510 for the charity. The Irish club would like to thank the sponsors Reid’s Farm Feeds, ClipX Fencing, Fane Valley, Freeburn Farm Feeds, Crystalyx, Animax, Norbrook, Red Mills, Northern Bank, Mc Kelvey’s Ballynahinch and Brian Hunter from Lagan View Bar and they would also like to thank the guest speaker for the evening UFU vice president Victor Chestnutt.

Flock Competition Results

Judge: Robert Vincent

Best Large Flock, the Glenbrook flock, Sean Doyle farm manager, Peter and Frances Lawson and Judge Robert Vincent

Best stock rams

1, Sean and Gillian Doyle – Loughbrae Flock; 2, Peter Lawson – Glenbrook Flock; 3, Kevin and Anna McCarthy – Ballycreely Flock.

Best individual ram

1, Sean and Gillian Doyle – Loughbrae Flock; 2, Allen and Vicky McFadden – Ashley Flock; 3, Kevin and Anna McCarthy – Ballycreely Flock.

Jonathan Fletcher Irish club chairman, UFU vice president Victor Chestnutt guest speaker and president of the Hampshire Down Sheep breeders Association Judith Galbraith

Best group of ewe lambs

1, Allen and Vicky McFadden – Ashley Flock; 2, Peter Lawson – Glenbrook Flock; 3, Jim and Ann Fletcher – Loughan Moss Flock.

Best flock of shearling ewes

1, A and VV McFadden – Ashley Flock; 2, Peter Lawson – Glenbrook Flock; 3, Kevin and Anna McCarthy – Ballycreely Flock.

Jonathan Fletcher Irish club chairman, Andrew Jones from Norfolk, and Geoff Todd from Portpatrick receiving their crooks and Jim Fletcher who auctioned the crooks for the British Heart Foundation charity

Best flock of breeding ewes

1, Allen and Vicky McFadden – Ashley Flock; 2, Peter Lawson – Glenbrook Flock; 3, Jim and Ann Fletcher – Loughan Moss Flock.

Best small flock

1, Allen and Vicky McFadden – Ashley Flock; 2, Mrs E Robinson – Ballyvester Flock.

Best medium flock

1, Sean and Gillian Doyle – Loughbrse Flock; 2, Jim and Ann Fletcher – Loughan Moss Flock.

Champion Irish flock, Vicky and Allen Mc Fadden from the Ashley Flock being congratulated by judge Robert Vincent

Best large flock

1, Peter Lawson – Glebrook Flock; 2, Kevin and Anna McCarthy – Ballycreely Flock.

Champion Flock – Allen and Vicky McFadden – Ashley Flock.

Reserve Champion Flock – Peter Lawson – Glenbrook Flock. Champion Irish flock,