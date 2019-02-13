Hampton Steel Ltd buys UK agriculture business from Betafence

It has been announced that Hampton Steel Ltd has purchased UK agriculture business from Betafence.

The manufacture of painted wire fencing under the Tinsley Green®, Rylock® and Sentinel® brands is to remain in the UK.

Under an agreement signed between Hampton Steel and Betafence, the green paint line in the Shepcote Lane factory in Sheffield will be dismantled and rebuilt in Hampton’s factory in Sanders Road, Wellingborough.

The acquisition of this facility by Hampton will enable the continuing production of premium green painted products in hinge-joint and fixed knot fencing, barbed wire and related products under these well-known brands, thereby creating sustainable and environmentally friendly products for its customers in the agricultural and forestry sectors in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The line, which was installed in Sheffield in February 2018, joins Hampton’s state of the art wire weaving machinery at the Wellingborough factory in Sanders Road whilst Hampton’s innovative Versalok® Fence Post will continue to be produced at the nearby London Road site.

“We are delighted with this acquisition,” said Mark Johnson, Hampton’s Managing Director, “it enables us to maintain and extend our reputation for high quality and premium products demanded by our customers.”

Betafence continues to be committed to the Perimeter Protection and Engineered Mesh markets in the UK, focusing on delivering innovative products and service from its other European plants.

Betafence will continue to serve agricultural markets in continental Europe with trusted brands such as Motto®, Casanet®, Hexanet®, Ursus® Heavy and Heavy AS®, and Wine Wires with Trigalv® and Zincalu® coatings.

Andrea Bori, Betafence VP said: “This exciting development is in line with our strategy to develop commercial and operational centres of excellence, supported by a significant investment programme in technology, manufacturing and digital infrastructure to improve our flexibility, service and efficiency.”

Further information on Hampton Steel products can be found on their website – www.hamptonsteel.co.uk.