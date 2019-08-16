After three weeks of Area Liberations the NIPA had their first mass release from Gowran Park in County Kilkenny. Due to weather conditions over the weekend the race was delayed until Sunday with liberation at 11.30am in a North West wind.

It was the hardest race of the season to date but returns appear to have been good. The Newry area had the best birds with a photo finish between W & J Chambers 1st Newry & Dist and Tommy Mooney & Son 1st Millvale, both birds on the same yard 1357.

Chris and Robin McIntyre from Cullybackey, 3 wins on the trot.

NIPA Gowran Park Open 569/16,409 –

1-1G W & J Chambers Newry & District 1357, 2-2G T Mooney & Son Millvale 1357, 3-3G T & K Mawhinney Ashfield 1339, 4-4G D Ogle Drumnavaddy 1335, 5-5G A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland 1334, 6-6G A McAteer & Sons 1334, 7-7G G Murphy Ballyholland 1334, 8-8G O Markey Ballyholland 1332, 9-1F Toner Bros Corrigs 1330, 10-1D N Edgar & Son Dromara 1329, 11-1C G McNeilly Ballyclare 1328, 12-9G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1326, 13-2C P & M Travers Wheatfield 1326, 14-10G N Murtagh Millvale 1326, 15-11G N Murtagh 1325, 16-2D J Ward Glen HPS 1324, 17-3C D & P Harvey Larne & Dist 1324, 18-4C D & P Harvey 1323, 19-5C D & P Harvey 1323, 20-12G B Havern Millvale 1323.

Best in each NIPS Section:

Sect A 41/1115 – Kevin Carolan 1275, Brendan Morgan 1266, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Premier 1255.

Paul Matchett from Portadown & Drumcree, 1st Club from Gowran Park.

Sect B 92/2453 – Surgenor Bros Kells & District 1302, Alan Steele Muckamore 1299, Alan McBride Harryville 1297.

Sect C 108/3020 – G McNeilly Ballyclare 1328, P & M Travers Wheatfield 1326, D & P Harvey Larne & District 1324.

Sect D 67/2123 – N Edgar & Son Dromara 1329, J Ward Glen HPS 1324, E J Tucker & Son Dromore 1321.

Sect E 105/3713 – David Love Edgarstown 1322, David Love 1322, Alan Craig Laurelvale 1320.

Geoff Surgenor wins his third race and from Gowran Park, takes 1st Section B.

Sect F 41/1039 – Toner Bros Corrigs 1330, P Brown & Son Corrigs 1314, Toner Bros 1309.

Sect G 52/1940 – W & J Chambers Newry & District 1357, T Mooney & Son Millvale 1357, T & K Mawhinney Ashfield 1339.

Sect H 63/1406 – David Booth Mourne & District 1133, R Witherow Limavady 1129, David Booth 1129.

NIPA Race/Date

Kevin Carolan from Coalisland & District, 1st Section A from Gowran Park.

Gowran Park Sunday 11/08/19 – Lib 11.30am, wind North West

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Kevin Carolan 1275, Brendan Morgan 1266, M/M G Larmour 1227, Sean Hughes 1214, M/M G Larmour 1212, Glen Quinn 1209.

Coleraine Premier HPS 13/362 – Bond & Diamond 1255, 1253, T & J McDonald 1227, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1223, D Coyle & Son 1211, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1206.

Coleraine & County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1244, 1221, 1202.

Castledawson – Lynn & Leacock 1129, 1080, S Watson 912.

David Love from Edgarstown in Portadown, 1st & 2nd in Section E.

Windsor Social 10/282 – A & M Boyle 1244, R & J Parke 1232, 1223, A & M Boyle 1206, 1201, K Glass 1182.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – Tommy White 985, Mickey Rabbett 983, Andy Mitchell 981, Tommy White 946, 938. Tommy would like to mention that these three birds time in today are gifted birds for his club mate Jimmy Quigley.

Derry & District – Paul Hegarty 1005, A McCrudden 980, Paul Hegarty 977, A McCrudden 976, T & D McDaid 975, A McCrudden 946.

Foyle RPS 7/75 – P Maxwell Snr 1019, 1013, 1013, 1002, M Rabbett 919, M McGrath 915.

Limavady – R Witherow 1129, 1112, 1101, 1098, 1097, 1062.

Londonderry PRS 4/56 – Billy Houston 964, 950, Leo Flanagan & Son 926, 906, 902, 897.

Maiden City 9/156 – Pat McLaughlin 993, J & C McConomy 971, Frankie Ramsey 934, 934, Pat McLaughlin 911, 911. Well done the club Secretary, taking his 3rd Red Card of the young bird season.

Mourne & District – David Booth 1133, 1129, 1114, 1113, 1107, 1039.

Omagh & District – Glenn Quinn 1021, 1013, 1003.

Strabane & District – Tommy Ferguson 976, John Gamble 952, John White 932, Devine & Harpur 910, John Gamble 898, John White 882.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – Young McManus & Sons 1224, J Smyth & Son 1217, Young McManus & Sons 1211, 1211, 1211, J Smyth & Son 1199.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/159 – Blair & Rankin 1229, R Service & Son 1214, Blair & Rankin 1210, 1177, 1176, R Service & Son 1171. Bertie Blair wins his third young bird race of the season after timing his blue pied hen at 3.16pm for the 158 mile fly to the lofts. This hen was best in the town last week from Tullamore. Sire is a Van De Brand cock from Jackie Steele Rasharkin and dam is Stefaan Lambrecht from Ian Gibb & Son of Lisburn. Last season a full sister won 1st Club and 1st Mid Antrim Combine again from Gowran Park young birds.

Ballymoney HPS 20/618 – D Dixon 1270, 1269, J Connolly 1242, 1242, J McDowell & Sons 1237, 1221. Three in a row for Danny Dixon, winner today is bred of an aunt of his good Mealy Sticker Doncker reared by Gary Gibson of Cullybackey.

Ballymoney West Combine 8/235 – J McDowell & Sons 1237, Brown & Stewart 1189, L Neill 1174, W Blair 1171, M Gamble & Son 1163, D Gage 1093.

Dervock RPS 4/131 – C McCook 1189, S Laverty 1177, D & H Stuart 1166, C McCook 1159, D & H Stuart 1154, D Devenney 1111.

Broughshane & District – G & S Johnston 1060, Marc Neilly 1042, John Getty 1025.

Cullybackey HPS 10/177 – C & R McIntyre 1249, 1198, 1194, 1189, D Robinson 1177, J McNaghten & Son 1175. Three wins on the trot for the Dervock based C & R McIntyre, winner on Sunday was a blue cock. Sire was a gift bird from Allen McBride of Harryville paired to a hen full sister of three winners for the loft.

Crumlin & District – Fleming Bros 1252, Sefton Thompson 1235, 1234, 1229, 1222.Harryville HPS 10/259 – A McBride 1297, R H Clements 1260, 1260, J Rock 1247, A McBride 1241, R H Clements 1234. Allen McBride had the clear winner timing his cheq pied hen at 3.04pm flying 157 miles.

Kells & District HPS 5/173 – Surgenor Bros 1302, 1285, 1266, 1240, A Barkley & Son 1215, H Turkington 1213. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1213, Gregg Bros 1145, Surgenor Bros 1045.

Muckamore HPS 8/257 – A Steele 1299, T Patterson & Son 1258, S & J Bones & T Yates 1257, Sam Maginty 1243, A Steele 1238, S & J Bones & T Yates 1223. Alan Steele takes 1st Muckamore best in Antrim and finishes 2nd in Section B.

New Antrim Amalgamated – K Wilkinson & Son 1284.

Randalstown HPS 6/147 – J Millar 1212, Stewart Bros 1186, J Millar 1175, 1167, Stewart Bros 1150, J McNeill & Son 1105.

Rasharkin & District 9/250 – H Cubitt 1234, J & M Milliken 1215, W & J McLean 1207, J & M Milliken 1201, W & J McLean 1198, H Cubitt 1187. Danny Dixon – 1270, 1269, 1263, 1241.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – Derek Parr 1281, G Buckley & Son 1268, W Neill 1267, G Buckley & Son 1260, 1260, Calvin & Calvin 1260.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1249, 1245, 1243, J Campbell 1242, D C & P McArdle 1237, 1236.

Beechpark Social – D Mawninney & Son 1251, R Bothwell 1199, H Lynch & Son 1190.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1261, O Jackson 1259, M Robinson 1245.

Edgarstown 9/110 – D Love 1322, 1322, R Bell & Sons 1299, D Love 1295, 1273, 1272.

Gilford & District – A Feeney & Son 1299, C & H Beattie 1293, A Feeney & Son 1273.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1320, 1307, 1295, 1270, 1258, 1257.

Loughgall – Stanley West 1277, 1242, 1181.

Lurgan Social – Sean Curran 1306, J Douglas & Son 1297, 1296. 1296, 1292, D & B Lyness 1288.

Markethill 7/202 – I McCallum 1297, B & P Baird 1265, P McCall 1242, I McCallum 1239, J & H Muldrew 1239, I McCallum 1222.

Monaghan 8/223 – Cooney Bros 1208, W Walker 1198, P Tierney 1195, G Swift 1189, W Walker 1184, S O’Brien 1175.

Portadown & Drumcree – G Matchett 1288, A McDonald 1277, J Whitten & Son 1275, B Creaney 1253, Sloan & Reid 1247. 2 Bird Club – 1. J Whitten & Son, 2. J Whitten & Son. Nomination won by G Matchett.

Wilton Cross 9/216 – C J & B Ferris 1320, D Carville & Son 1303, T Fitzpatrick 1302, C J & B Ferris 1287, 1276, Toal Bros 1264.

Mid Antrim Combine Gowran Park – Surgenor Bros Kells 1302, A McBride Associate 1297, Surgenor Bros 1285, K Wilkinson & Son New Antrim 1284, D Dixon Rasharkin 1270, D Dixon 1269, Surgenor Bros 1266, D Dixon 1263, R H Clements Associate 1260, R H Clements 1260, J Rock Associate 1247, A McBride 1241, D Dixon 1241, Surgenor Bros 1240, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1234, R H Clements 1234, A McBride 1232, R H Clements 1231, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1229, J Rock 1228, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1224, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1217, R H Clements 1216, R H Clements 1216, A Barkley & Son 1215, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1215, R Service & Son Ballymena 1214, H Turkington Kells 1213, Young McManus & Sons 1211, 1211.

Coleraine Triangle Gowran Park – Bond & Diamond Coleraine Prem 1255, Bond & Diamond 1253, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1244, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1244, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1232, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1227, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1223, R & J Parke 1223, T McCrudden 1221, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1211, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1206, A & M Boyle 1206, Bond & Diamond 1205, T McCrudden 1202, A & M Boyle 1201, A McDonald Coleraine Prem 1193, Bond & Diamond 1192, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1192, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1191, R McAlary 1191.