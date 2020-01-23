Harper Adams NI students see Dutch agriculture

As part of the International Agribusiness Module at Harper Adams University, Wilson McLeister (BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Marketing) from Portglenone and Sarah Morrell (BSc (Hons) Agri Food Marketing with Business) from Coleraine travelled to Holland for four days recently to learn more about the Dutch agri- food industry.

The trip included visits to a variety of agri – food businesses such as Lely, Koppert Cress, Vencomatic, Rotterdam Floating Farm, Den Eelder, Kiep Flowers and Fruity Line.

Wilson McLeister, Den Eelder Dairy Farm and Creamery

“This trip was very worthwhile and was a great opportunity to experience Dutch methods of farming. Coming from a family dairy farm, I mostly enjoyed visiting Den Eelder, a dairy farm milking 700 Holstein Friesians with 10 Lely robots. This was a very innovative business due to the investment in technology throughout the farm and in the processing plant where they pasteurise and bottle their own milk and milk products,” explained Wilson.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Holland and returned home feeling inspired and enthusiastic about the opportunities in global agriculture. The highlight of the trip for me was the tour of the Lely factory where we saw the whole process involved in creating an Astronaut milking robot. As a company I admired not only Lely’s dedication to their consumer but also to their employees.

“The visit to the Rotterdam floating farm was fascinating. This is a project set up to show how food production can become less vulnerable to climate change.

“The farm on water is home to 32 Maas - Rijn-Ijssel (MRIJ) cows. They produce around 800 litres per day, which is processed into whole milk and yogurts. The inventors of the waterborne structure see this as ‘Smart Farming’, through advancements in technology such as milking and manure robots, manure processing systems, feeding systems and the use of solar panels to meet the farm’s energy requirements.

Harper Adams' University Lecturers and Students at Kiep Flowers

“It was interesting to see how through innovation the challenges of traditional farming can be overcome.”

Both students are grateful for financial support provided by Harper Adams in Ireland and to Harper Adams University for organising the trip.