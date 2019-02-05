Harper Adams students mark anniversary

The annual dinner of the Harper-Ireland Club for students from Ireland at Harper Adams University will take place on Friday, February 8th, in Shifnal.

The guest speaker of at the dinner, which marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the club, is Annie Graham from Co Fermanagh. Annie has a degree in Agriculture with Land & Farm Management, from Harper Adams University.

As a student at Harper, Annie took a leading role in the founding of the club. She has worked in the agri-food industry for over 20 years across farming, meat production and retailing. Following her graduation, she worked for ABP UK for 10 years, starting as a graduate, before joining Sainsbury’s as Head of Agriculture.

Annie worked in both the UK and East Africa where she established dedicated supply chains for primary agricultural commodities and consolidated sourcing policies.

Annie returned to Ireland in 2014 and joined ABP Ireland as Livestock Strategy Manager, which encompasses a variety of tasks, ranging from customer liaison on agriculture, animal welfare from farm to factory, as well as agri-based projects and trial work. She lives in her native Fermanagh, with her husband Justin and daughter Annabel.

The chairman of the Harper-Ireland Club, Colin Henry from Dalriada Grammar School, Ballymoney, studying the BSc(Hons) Agriculture degree, will be chairing the dinner.