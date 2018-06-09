Harper Adams trophy for James

James Purcell was presented recently with the YFCU - Harper Adams University perpetual trophy as the Top Young Farmers’ Club Leader last year.

Basil Bayne, Student Support Co-ordinator, Harper Adams in Ireland, is pictured presenting the trophy to James.

During the year James was leader of the Dungiven YFC and Chairman of the Co. Derry Clubs.

In previous years he has represented YFCU at the Oxford Farming Conference and on a four day visit to France hosted by Massey Ferguson.

He is now a member of the YFCU Executive Committee and is Chairman of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee.

James comes from a 700 acre Limavady mixed beef, sheep, cattle and dairy farm.

He gained a Foundation degree in Agriculture from Greenmount in 2013 spending his sandwich placement year in New Zealand.