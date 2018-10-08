Hat- trick for Tamnamoney

The NI Texel Club returned to Lisahally recently for their annual show and sale with continued demand for the Texel as a terminal sire.

A packed ringside at Lisahally saw young breeder and judge Robbie Foster, Springhill Texels, Castlederg commence proceedings to pick his Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd Champion and Reserve Champion.

Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney Texels claims the Holden Agri Ltd Champion rosette at Lisahally. Pictured are Alan Holden sponsor, Robbie Foster judge and Hugh Gillen handler.

Starting with the Shearling Rams Mr Foster presented his first place and overall Holden Agri Champion rosette to the Tamnamoney pen of Roger Strawbridge, Coleraine. For the third year in a row a Tamnamoney exhibit has claimed the champion position at Lisahally. This strong Shearling, a Tophill Yankee Boy out of a Knock Travis daughter created a buzz of interest among buyers selling for the top price of the evening at 830gns to Michael Doherty. Next in line for a rosette and the money was Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen with Ballylesson A-One, a Leapoges War Admiral son. He was purchased by Alwyn Fleming, Limavady for 700gns. Mr Liggett also sold another from the pen for 680gns. Also featuring in the leading prices for a shearling was J&H Foster, Springhill Texels with his Lonicera exhibit purchased from A & R Dickson Castlederg as a lamb. This Drumgooland Vinney son out of a Drumderg Uno daughter changed hands for 690gns to Leslie Blair, Limavady. Third place rosette went to Messrs A & J Young, Kilrail for a Tullyard York. He later sold for 630gns to A Procter, Cross.

Also leading the prices for the ram lambs was the 6th place exhibit from Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen. This Scotsman Avicii son out of a Knock Travis mother sold to Nigel Madden, Claudy for 670gns. Second in line for a leading price for a ram lamb was Martin Warnock, Straidarran Texels with his fourth place exhibit. His Nochnary Augusta was knocked down for 600gns. Claiming the judge’s third place rosette and third highest price in the ram lambs was Andrew Kennedy’s Midcombe Axel son out of a Tophill Wall St daughter selling to Alexander Moore, Dungiven, for 500gns. Selling for the same money was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg exhibit. Claiming the judge’s first place rosette and Holden Agri Ltd Reserve Champion this Garngour Aristotle son out of a Braehead ewe moved home to Robert Black, Ardmore.

The evening’s trade saw 22 Shearling rams sell to average 500gns and 46 Ram Lambs average 303gns.

The Club would like to thank Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd for their ongoing sponsorship of the event.

Show results kindly sponsored by Holden Agri and Fuels Ltd:

Overall Champion: Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney

Reserve Champion: Alistair Breen, Drumderg

Shearling Ram Class: 1st Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney; 2nd Adrian Liggett, Corbo; 3rd A&J Young, Kilrail; 4th Gary Rankin, Garvetagh Hill; 5th Leona Young, Redford; 6th McKinney Bros, Heathmount

Ram Lamb Class

1st Alistair Breen, Drumderg

2nd Shaune Duggan, Drumard Hill

3rd Andrew Kennedy, Maineview

4th Martin Warnock, Straidarran

5th M & C Millar, Millars

6th Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney

Leading prices: Roger Strawbridge 830gns; 670gns; 480gns; 400gns; Adrian Liggett 700gns; 680gns; 450gns; J&H Foster 690gns; 620gns; 580gns; 520gns; 400gns; John Young 630gns; Martin Warnock 600gns; Gary Rankin 550gns; M Millen 550gns; A Kennedy 500gns; L Young 500gns; A Breen 500gns; RS Robinson 460gns; McKinney Bros 420gns; 420gns

Gortin Sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on 12th October with judging commencing at 6.00pm followed by sale at 7.00pm.

The Ballymena Harvest Sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on 15th October with judging at 6.00 pm with the sale commencing at 7.00pm. Catalogues available from the Marts, online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary 07791679112.