Hat-trick of success for Irish Moiled cattle

Valerie Orr, an Irish Moiled Cattle Society director, originally from Northern Ireland and a previous exhibitor of Irish Moiled’s at Balmoral, made her way back from Scotland to judge the Irish Moiled classes at this year’s 150th Balmoral Show.

Robert Boyle of Millisle, Co Down was tapped out as the overall Irish Moiled breed champion, winning the Pennielea Trophy with the second calved cow, Milltown Pink Lady bred by Tommy Jackson of Saintfield, Co Down.

This young cow is sired by the well-known bull, Macmann Apple, a previous Balmoral champion in 2014 for Tommy Jackson.

In the overall reserve supreme champion spot was Albert and Jacqueline Baxter of Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone with their homebred senior heifer, Beauty Hill Ferrari sired by their very own Beauty-Hill Brigadier, another bull that has previously collected the Balmoral championship in 2016 for the Baxter family.

New breeder Caroline Lyons of Ballynahinch, Co Down was crowned Irish Moiled junior champion winning the newly presented cup from Massey’s Butchers in Saintfield, Co Down with the heifer, Beechmount Daisy 6th, whilst reserve junior champion was won by Rachel Armour of Maghera, Co Londonderry with the heifer Beechmount Jasmine. Both these heifers were bred by Robert Boyle, both sired by the Beechmount herd stock bull, Tyrone Firecracker.

It turned out to be a fantastic day for Robert Boyle winning the Irish Moiled breed championship at Balmoral for his second time and was the breeder of both the junior champion and the reserve junior champion exhibits but also won first prize in both the bull classes winning the junior bull class with the young homebred bull Beechmount Sam, sired by the AI bull Aughnakealie Jammy and won the senior bull class with Tyrone Firecracker bred by Eddie Gibboney of Beragh, Co Tyrone.

In the pairs class it was Brian O’Kane of Martinstown, Ballymena who won the champion pair and the Tully Farm Cup with his homebred junior heifer Ravelglen Kiera and his junior bull Ravelglen Rocky both sired by the bull Glenmaquin Blossom.

Reserve champion pair was won by Albert and Jacqueline Baxter with their pair of senior stock bull Beauty Hill Brigadier and senior heifer Beauty Hill Ferrari.

Later in the week the Irish Moiled breeders enjoyed tremendous success in the Native Interbreed Beef group classes.

On Friday in the Marks and Spencer native interbreed beef pairs championship the Irish Moiled’s clinched reserve champion with the outstanding pair of a senior bull and a senior cow that were both first prize winners in the breed classes exhibited by Robert Boyle.

Following this class was the Linden Foods native interbreed beef group of three championship, the Irish Moiled breeders were again to take reserve champion with the three Irish Moiled animals of the senior cow and senior bull class winners both exhibited by Robert Boyle and the senior heifer class winner exhibited by Albert and Jacqueline Baxter.

On Saturday, success was not to stop here for the Irish Moiled breeders when they completed a hat-trick of success in the native interbreed beef group classes when they scooped reserve champion in the native interbreed team of five beef cattle championship.

Representing the Irish Moileds in this group was Robert Boyle’s senior bull and senior cow, Albert and Jacqueline Baxter’s senior heifer, Caroline Lyons’ junior heifer and Rachel Armour’s junior heifer.

All these animals had previously won top prizes in the breed classes under Judge Valerie Orr.

A fantastic achievement for all the Irish Moiled cattle exhibitors representing the breed in these groups.

Valerie Orr said: “It was a delight and great privilege to be invited to judge my home Royal in its 150th year and the cattle did not disappoint. A great display was put forward and it was the second calver, Miltown Pink Lady I tapped out as my overall Champion. She exhibited great flesh, locomotion and milking ability.

“Closely followed in reserve was Beautyhill Ferrari a rising two-year-old heifer which showed excellent growth and style, her day will no doubt come in the future.

“A special mention must also go to my junior and reserve junior champions two exciting young heifers in hands of two new young breeders, great to see the future of the breed in safe hands.

“I must congratulate all exhibitors who made the effort to show after such a challenging spring. It was heartening to see the efforts pay off in the interbreed pairs and groups competitions, well done all.”

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society would like to thank Balmoral Show, the cattle committee, sponsors, judge, Valerie Orr, stewards, Jim Scott and Linda Davis and the Irish Moiled exhibitors.

RESULTS

Cow class

1st Robert Boyle – Milltown Pink Lady

2nd R and L Davis – Ballyvesey Palm

Senior heifer class

1st Albert and Jacqueline Baxter – Beauty Hill Ferrari

2nd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Lizzie

Junior heifer class

1st Caroline Lyons –Beechmount Daisy 6th

2nd Rachel Armour – Beechmount Jasmine

3rd Ms Violet McKeown – Ardcroagh Elizabeth

Senior bull class

1st Robert Boyle – Tyrone Firecracker

2nd Albert and Jacqueline Baxter – Beauty Hill Brigadier

3rd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Cal

Junior bull class

1st Robert Boyle – Beechmount Sammy

2nd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Rocky

3rd R and L Davis – Curraghnakeely Cracker Jack

Pairs

1st Brian O’Kane

2nd Albert and Jacqueline Baxter

3rd R and L Davis

Junior champion

Caroline Lyons – Beechmount Daisy

Reserve junior champion

Rachel Armour – Beechmount Jasmine

Overall supreme champion

Robert Boyle – Milltown Pink Lady

Overall reserve supreme champion

Albert and Jacqueline Baxter – Beauty Hill Ferrari

