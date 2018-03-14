Hat trick win for champion of 2018 Dairy Expo

Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway UK Dairy Expo, which was held on Saturday 10th March 2018, in Carlisle, saw the Bradbury family from Derbyshire, take away the prestigious Champion of Champions for an unprecedented third time in front of a record-breaking crowd.

The event proved yet again to be an exceptional showcase of UK’s genetics as well as a prominent national dairy event, with record entries of world class dairy cattle, exhibitors and attendance.

Showmanship champion reserve

Leading the way in the ring, and without question the star of the show, was the incredible Peak Goldwyn Rhapsody Ex97 6E, a seventh calver from Sterndale in Derbyshire, who was the crowned the Champion of Champions, having been awarded this accolade in 2014 and 2017. A true testament to the remarkable quality of this animal.

Another worthy win went to reserve champion, Kedar Rhapsody an outstanding third calver Brown Swiss, from Jonathan Lochhead’s Kedar herd in Dumfries, exhibited by his partner, Jessica Miller.

Yasmin Bradbury, owner of the Champion said: “This cow is the most fantastic cow in the world. Winning today means the absolute world to me and everyone at home who helps to make this happen.”

Commenting on the award, judge Selwyn Donald, from New Zealand said: "The Holsteins have been sheer quality from beginning to end - they are outstanding, world class and something to behold.

"It’s great to see cows in the production classes coming out and winning. The standard of the Holsteins, the Brown Swiss and the Ayrshires have been exceptional, and the competition has been fierce.

"I must say, though, that the Holstein Champion and the Brown Swiss reserve champion are absolutely phenomenal cows.

“Borderway UK Dairy Expo, has been fantastic show, with top end world class livestock. We need events such as this to sustain the future of the dairy industry.”

The breed champions are as follows:

Holstein

Champion - Peak Goldwyn Rhapsody, Yasmin Bradbury, Fernydale Farm, Sterndale, Derbyshire

Reserve champion - Knowlesmere Jordan Diamond, A and J Whittaker and Knowlesmere, Shrewsbury

Honourable mention - Feizor Knowledge S Melody 3, Wormanby Farms Ltd and S and A Morley, Carlisle, Cumbria

Ayrshire

Grand champion- Changue Martha 49 – Mungo Bryson and Son Whiteflat Farm, Catrine

Reserve champion - Halmyre Urr Louise 283, L Davidson and Sons,Halmyre Farm, Hugh of Urr, Castle Douglas,

Honourable mention - Brocklehill Burdette Honey, J and K Rennie, Brocklehill Farm, Mossblown, Ayr

Jersey

Champion - Fourcrosses Anthony Carroza, Blyth Farms, Blyth Bridge, West Linton

Reserve champion – Bluegrass Tequilas Blondette, A H Wilson and Son, Tregibby Farm, Cardigan

Honourable mention - Monument Riley, Canderel, R and M Scott, Shacklehill Farm, Mossblown, Ayrshire

British Friesian

Champion - Oakalby Quadrant Cathay 50, ES Burroughs and Son - Oakalby, Oaklands Farm, Suffolk

Reserve champion - Lismulligan Priscilla 48, I and G M, Blamire Mid Winnow, Thursby, Carlisle.

Honourable mention - Nerewater Gladlass 33 - R W and J Bell, Nerewater Farm, Cumbria –

Red and White

Champion - Wiltor Chipper Rosie Polled Red – D W and C E Jones, Wilcrick, Magor, Wales

Reserve champion - Nethervalley Savard Emma Red, R and M Scott Shacklehill Farm, Mossblown, Ayrshire

Honourable mention – Logan Integral Jodie Brian Yates, East Logan, Castle Douglas

Brown Swiss

Champion - Kedar Rhapsody, T Lochhead and Sons Of Beyond the Burn, Dumfries

Reserve champion - Kedar Vigor Heike, T Lochhead and Sons Of Beyond the Burn, Dumfries

Honourable mention - Kedar Jongleurs Romance, T Lochhead and Sons Of Beyond the Burn, Dumfries

Shorthorn

Champion – Marleycote Patricia 20, G G Baynes and Son, Marley Cote Walls, Slaley, Hexham

Reserve champion - Shaunlea Geri 6th - Shaun Dion and Grace Holliday, Wolsingham, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham

Honourable mention - Marleycote Princess Jill 38 G G Baynes and Son, Marley Cote Walls, Slaley, Hexham

This year livestock entries are up by almost 10%, to 370 animals, in 70 classes across seven breeds.

Trade stand numbers were also up this year, with many new commercial exhibitors, bringing the total number of trade stands to over 130.

With very much a focus on improving the efficiencies of dairy farming, exhibitors represented innovations in technology, building design genetics, feeding and breeding, offering a tremendous hub for technical information and advice.

Sue Cope, chief executive of Holstein UK, said: “UK Dairy Expo is a really important show to us, it’s great for business, it’s great to meet and greet all of our members at this fantastic time of the year. It is the right time of the year to do business with dairy farmers.”

David Pritchard, operations director at H and H, said: “Visitors numbers continue to grow, and I am thrilled the Dairy Expo continues to strengthen its position in the marketplace. The commitment of the exhibitors, who travel the length and breadth of the UK to attend, demonstrates the credibility of this event in the industry and the importance of being placed in the showring for future marketing opportunities.

“Every year, and very noticeably this year, the Expo serves as a host for important industry discussions and debates. This year it’s been interesting to hear the positivity in the industry and the ambitions of many attendees for future expansion and growth."

And one individual whose positivity was awarded was Jimmy Wilson from the Tregibby Herd in Cardigan, Wales, who became the 2018 recipient of the prestigious, John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award.

A past president of the Holstein Association, Jimmy received this award for his lifetime’s commitment to the dairy industry and his breeding success.

Now in its sixth year, the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award, is presented in memory of the highly regarded breeder of Denmire Holsteins, John Dennison of Scales Park Farm, Ulverston.

On receiving his award, Jimmy said: “It is a great honour, and privilege to accept this award and it is truly a lifetime achievement, and something that you cannot buy. I am totally surprised and on behalf of my wife and family would like to thank the Dennison family.”

The Friday focus, was on the younger generation with the showmanship championships, stock judging, and Holstein junior championships, and the heifer shows.

David Pritchard said: "It is so encouraging to meet with the younger generation in our industry and see their commitment for tits future success. Dozens of young breeders from across the UK and Europe travelled to the Expo and their enthusiasm is contagious; it gives me great confidence for the future success of the industry.”

Young showmanship results

The champion – Laura Cornthwaite aged, 24 from Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Reserve champion – Jonathan Woodhouse aged 19 from Millom, Cumbria

Honourable mention – Rosie Dennison aged 17 Ulverston, Cumbria.

On announcing the winners, the judge Ann Laird said: “It was an excellent standard of showmanship from the very youngest classes up to the oldest class. Borderway UK Dairy Expo provides and excellent opportunity for the young showman to show off all the hard work and practice with their young calves and I hope that they will continue to do it for years to come.”

Junior champions

Ayrshire

Champion – Stardust Supreme Queenie, E T Tomlinson and Millie Tomlinson, Loughborough, Leicestershire

Reserve – Longwood Dreamer Marie 3, A W Montgomerie, Cumnock, Ayrshire

British Friesian

Champion – Gemini Ignitor Primrose 3, T Barrell and A Malt, Thetford, Norfolk

Reserve – Lismulligan Pricilla, R S and W A Howarth, Pickering, North Yorkshire

Brown Swiss

Champion – Kedar Aurora, Toi Toi Genetics, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Reserve – Kedar Virestar Jodie, Mouswald, Dumfries

Shorthorn

Champion – Mossrigg Marcia 2, J M Fisher and daughters, Penrith, Cumbria.

Reserve – Shaunlea Geri 10, Shaun Dixon and Grace Holiday, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham

Holstein

Champion – Blydale Lyn Fitz All, Firstlook, T L C and Woodhey Holstein, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Reserve – Sahara Drummer Sara, Maverick Holsteins, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire

Jersey

Champion – Haughton Premier Vested Interest, Samantha Wilson, Saltney, Chester

Reserve – Brightfuture Rumour Has It, Absolute Genetics, Preston, Lancachire

Red and White

Champion – Auchensala Avalanche Liquire Red, Panda Holsteins and J R Morse, Chulmleigh, Devon

Reserve – Eastford Awesome Tickle, Brian Yates, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire

Testament to the success of Borderway UK Dairy Expo is also demonstrated through the continued support it receives from its mainline sponsors: Holstein UK, CIS, Clydesdale Bank, Norbrook, Farmers Guardian, Carrs Billington and Harrison and Hetherington.

Speaking after the event, David Hannon, agri and commercial area manager at Clydesdale Bank, said: “We are proud to be associated with such an excellent UK event at the UK Dairy Expo – an important annual event that brings together the industry for a weekend of sharing best practice and discussing the challenges and opportunities in the rural sector. And this year’s event was no exception.

“Agriculture is one of the bank’s core sectors and our team have the specialist knowledge to support our farming customers. We understand the cycles of the agri sector, with the continued focused on investing into diversification and being able to manage the volatility in commodity prices.”

For more information on Borderway UK Dairy Expo please visit www.harrisonandhetherington.co.uk