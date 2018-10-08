Healthy cattle are crucial to success

For every farmer the health of your cattle is crucial to the success of your business and that is why Miller Bedding take great care to bring you one of the highest specification dairy cattle bedding products available.

A dry cattle bed reduces the risk of harmful pathogens but is also comfortable for cows to lie on and offers uniform support.

There are lots of choices out there in the market for animal bedding but at Miller Bedding they have been working hard to source a range of proven animal bedding solutions that suit the needs of the individual dairy farmer.

Their 100% Kiln dried softwood sawdust offers excellent absorbency rates which ensure that cattle stay cleaner and drier for longer and with the wetter climate coming they are also delighted to be able to supply wood pellet fines which break down when moisture hits them to ensure a cheaper and longer lasting bed.

Miller Bedding products are available in a variety of sizes to suit the needs of all dairy farmers and with constant supply this enables dairy farmers to manage stock levels in an affordable manner. With all products being easy to use, the sawdust is suitable for automated scrapers and slurry systems and provides an economical bedding choice.

Making deliveries throughout Northern Ireland and Red Tractor Assurance Dairy Scheme compliance, Miller Bedding has been supplying an ever increasing number of dairy farmers with one dairy farmer from Aghalee commenting that “consistent quality of the product, ease of use when spreading, and its ability to support low cell counts” as the reasons why he switched to Miller Bedding.

To understand how Miller Bedding can support your dairy farm please contact Glen on 028 7133 8383 or email info@millerbedding.co.uk