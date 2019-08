Heavy beef bred cows sell to £1,545 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, August 13 sold in a firmer trade.

Heavy beef bred cows sold to £209 per 100 kilos for 740k Belgian Blue at £1,545 from an Armagh farmer followed by £175 per 100 kilos for 510k Belgian Blue at £890 from a Portadown farmer.

Main trade from £130 to £162 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £106 to £143 for 940k at £1,345.

Top price Friesian £875 for 630k at £139 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £90 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Armagh farmer 740k, £1,545, £208.00; Portadown farmer 510k, £890, £174.00; Keady farmer 806k, £1,305, £161.00; Newry farmer 526k, £845, £160.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 834k, £1,325, £159.00 and Newry farmer 586k, £905, £154.00.

Friesian cull cows: Markethill farmer 942k, £1,345, £143.00; Keady farmer 630k, £875, £139.00; Kilkeel farmer 612k, £845, £138.00 and Armagh farmer 692k, £955, £138.00.

CALVES: 135 calves sold in a firmer trade.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £380 for Aberdeen Angus calf.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £340 for a Charolais.

Bull calves: Aberdeen Angus £380; Aberdeen Angus £375; Aberdeen Angus £370; Limousin £370; Belgian Blue £365 and Friesian £340.

Heifer calves: Charolais £340; Limousin £335; Charolais £325; Limousin £315 and Charolais £310.