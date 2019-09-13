Heavy cattle selling to up to £1245 at Enniskillen Mart

A good entry of good quality cattle on offer at Thursday's sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 200 to 248ppk for a Charolais 304kg at £755, medium weights selling from 190-222ppk for a Charolais 442kg at £980, heavy lots selling from 180 to 203ppk for a Charolais 518kg at £1050 and selling up to £1245.

Trllick producer Charolais 304kg at £775, Charolais 322kg at £780, Strabane producer Charolais 442kg at £980, Charolais 432kg at £955, Charolais 448kg at £975, Bellanaleck producer Charolais 330k at £730, Newtowbutler producer Charolais 366kg at £805, Charolais 460kg at £975, Rosslea producer Charolais 432kg at £925, Charolais 460kg at £975, Charolais 530kg at £1060, Letterbreen producer Charolais 582kg at £1175 and Omagh producer Charolais 506kg at £1020.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £620 to £840 paid for a 327kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £500 to £780 for a 358kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 358kg Charolais heifer at £780, 430kg Charolais steer at £900, 260kg Charolais bull at £560, 362kg Charolais bull at £745, 415kg Limousin steer at £825, 392kg Charolais heifer at £765, 435kg Charolais steer at £825, 272kg Charolais steer at £630, 380kg Charolais steer at £870, 360kg Charolais steer at £820, 325kg Charolais steer at £725, Irvinestown producer 266kg Charolais heifer at £550, 234kg Charolais bull at £605, 208kg Charolais bull at £595, 236kg Charolais bull at £635, Belcoo producer 322kg Charolais steer at £735, 350kg Charolais steer at £770, 304kg Charolais heifer at £700, Kesh producer 330kg Limousin bull at £670, 380kg Limousin bull at £805, 350kg Limousin heifer at £720, 465kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £770, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £790, 327k Charolais bull at £840, 414kg Charolais bull at £785, 267kg Charolais bull at £690, 323kg Charolais bull at £755, Letterbreen producer 252kg Charolais bull at £780, 302kg Charolais bull at £815, 285kg Charolais bull at £790, 319kg Charolais bull at £835, Fintona producer 208kg Charolais bull at £640, 259kg Charolais bull at £620, 311kg Charolais bull at £760, 345kg Charolais bull at £770, Fivemiletown producer 365kg Limousin steer at £785, 342kg Limousin steer at £730, 358kg Limousin steer at £725, Belleek producer 311kg Charolais bull at £700, 255kg Limousin bull at £540, 219kg Limousin heifer at £465 and Tempo producer 440kg Charolais steer at £905, 446kg Charolais steer at £905, 500kg Charolais steer at £970, 434kg Charolais steer at £850.

CALVES

Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £345, Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £340, Charolais bull at £300, Maguiresbridge producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £315, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £330, Limousin heifer at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Limousin bull at £280 and Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £290.

SUCKLER COWS

Kinawley producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1570, Limousin cow with heifer at £1290, Charolais cow with heifer at £1210, Limousin cow with bull at £1150, Limousin cow with heifer at £1150, Boho producer Limousin cow with bull at £1150, Clogher producer Limousin cow with bull at £1100, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1120, Omagh producer springing Hereford cow at £1080, springing Aberdeen Angus cow at £1040 and Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £1190.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 202ppk paid for a 585kg Charolais at £1180 and a top of at £1290, medium lightweights sold from 180-210ppk paid for a 300kg Charolais at £630.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 700kg at £1290 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 620kg at £1200, Charolais 590kg at £1190, Charolais 585kg at £1180, Charolais 560kg at £1170.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 165ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1135, lighter weights from 89-170ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £850 Friesian cows from 69-127ppk paid for a 716kg Friesian at £910.

Springfield producer Charolais 760kg at £1250, Enniskillen producer 690kg Charolais at £1135, Ennskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £940 and Kesh producer Charolais 620kg at £920.