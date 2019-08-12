Heavy heifers sell from £1,300 to £1,395 each at Markethill Mart

A large entry of nearly 800 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, August 10 continued to sell in a very firm trade in all rings.

HEIFERS: 280 store heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers selling from £185 to £213 per 100 kilos with a top of £216 per 100 kilos for 566k Charolais at £1,225 from an Aughnacloy farmer.

A Crossgar farmer received £213 per 100 kilos for 570k Char at £1,215. Top price £1465 was paid for a 700k Charolais £209 from a Crossgar producer.

Several heavy heifers sold from £1,300 to £1,395 each.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £212 per 100 kilos for 492k Limousin at £1,045 from a Moira farmer followed by £208 per 100 kilos for 396k Charolais at £825 from a Dromore Co Down farmer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £170 to £180 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Aughnacloy farmer 566k, £1,225, £216.00; Crossgar farmer 570k, £1,215, £213.00; Keady farmer 632k, £1,345, £213.00; Dromara farmer 586k, £1,245, £212.00; Crossgar farmer 700k, £1,465, £209.00; Armagh farmer 534k, £1,105, £207.00; Crossgar farmer 680k, £1,395, £205.00; Crossgar farmer 508k, £1,040, £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k, £1,155, £203.00 and Crossgar farmer 566k, £1,145, £202.00.

Middleweight heifers: Moira farmer 492k, £1,045, £212.00; Dromore farmer 396k, £825, £208.00; Middletown farmer 382k, £795, £208.00; Ballygawley farmer 408k, £845, £207.00; Derrynoose farmer 490k, £1,005, £205.00; Keady farmer 456k, £935, £205.00; Ballygawley farmer 410k, £835, £204.00 and Dungannon farmer 490k, £995, £203.00.

BULLOCKS: A large entry of 350 store bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £1,475 paid for a 750k Charolais £197.

Main demand for good quality heavy bullocks from £185 to £216 per 100 kilos 660k Limousin £1,425 from a Castlecaulfield farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos paid for a 542k Aberdeen Angus at £1,165 from a Tandragee producer.

Good quality middleweight sold from £190 to £226 for 404k Limousin at £915 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos 446k Charolais at £975 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Suitable Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £152 for 550k at £835 and good Friesians sold up to £965 for 660k at £144 from a Madden farmer.

Heavy bullocks: Castlecaulfield farmer 660k, £1,425, £216.00; Tandragee farmer 542k, £1,165, £215.00; Tandragee farmer 508k, £1,085, £214.00; Pomeroy farmer 522k, £1,085, £208.00; Hillsborough farmer 590k, £1,225, £208.00; Tandragee farmer 552k, £1,145, £207.00; Hillsborough farmer 580k, £1,195, £206.00; Richhill farmer 682k, £1,385, £203.00 and Hillsborough farmer 614k, £1,225, £200.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 404k, £915, £226.00; Tandragee farmer 446k, £975, £219.00; Tandragee farmer 462k, £985, £213.00; Tandragee farmer 424k, £895, £211.00; Tandragee farmer 450k, £935, £208.00 and Waringstown farmer 498k, £1,015, £204.00.

Friesian bullocks: Tandragee farmer 550k, £835, £152.00; Dromara farmer 634k, £955, £151.00; Tandragee farmer 552k, £825, £149.00; Tandragee farmer 560k, £835, £149.00; Madden farmer 668k, £965, £144.00 and Tandragee farmer 538k, £765, £142.00.

WEANLINGS: The 140 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males sold from £200 to £242 for 248k Limousin at £600 from an Aghalee farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 368k Lim at £855 from an Aghalee farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £190 to £246 for a 406k Charolais at £1,000 from a Richhill farmer and up to £1060 paid for a 460k Charolais from a Richhill producer.

Heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £291 per 100 kilos paid for a 398k Limousin at £1,160 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1,090 from an Armagh producer.

Strong male weanlings: Richhill farmer 406k, £1,000, £246.00; Richhill farmer 468k, £1,060, £227.00; Belleeks farmer 420k, £890, £212.00; Richhill farmer 408k, £850, £208.00; Richhill farmer 452k, £930, £206.00; Richhill farmer 420k, £860, £205.00 and Tassagh farmer 416k, £830, £200.00.

Light male weanlings: Aghalee farmer 248k, £600, £242.00; Hillsborough farmer 300k, £700, £233.00; Aghalee farmer 368k, £855, £232.00; Aghalee farmer 332k, £740, £223.00; Keady farmer 308k, £685, £222.00; Richhill farmer 388k, £830, £214.00; Armagh farmer 384k, £820, £214.00 and Tassagh farmer 364k, £755, £207.00.

Heifer weanlings: Sixmilecross farmer 398k, £1,160, £219.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £1,090, £252.00; Markethill farmer 384k, £970, £253.00; Sixmilecross farmer 314k, £790, £252.00; Richhill farmer 388k, £960, £247.00; Tassagh farmer 236k, £600, £254.00; Sixmilecross farmer 312k, £760, £244.00; Armagh farmer 354k, £835, £236.00 and Richhill farmer 394k, £890, £226.00.