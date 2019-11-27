Heavy heifers sell from £1200 to £1365 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 480 cattle at Markehtill on Saturday, November 23 continued to sell in a very firm trade for all classes.

HEIFERS

170 heifers returned a very strong demand with prices again increased on the week.

Good quality heavy heifers sold from 3190 to £217 per 100 kilos for 506k Limousin at £1100 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £216 per 100 kilos for 516k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1115 from a Whitecross producer.

Top price heavy heifer £1465 for 690k £212 from a Hamiltonsbawn producer.

Several heavy heifers sold from £1200 to £1365 each.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos for 488k Limousin at £1075 from an Armagh farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 478k Limousin at £1025 from a Belleek producer.

Second quality heifers sold from £165 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 506k £1100 £217.00; Whitecross farmer 516k £1115 £216.00; Dungannon farmer 578k £1245 £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 510k £1095 £215.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 690k £1465 £212.00; Cullyhanna farmer 540k £1145 £212.00; Cullyhanna faremr 506k £1055 £209.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 662k £1365 £206.00; Cullyhanna farmer 634k £1305 £206.00 and Dungannon farmer 624k £1275 £204.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 488k £1075 £220.00; Belleek farmer 470k £1025 £218.00; Keady farmer 500k £1065 £213.00; Keady farmer 428k £905 £211.00; Keady farmer 444k £935 £211.00; Newry farmer 416k £875 £210.00; Belleek farmer 494k £1035 £209.00 and Belleek farmer 478k £995 £208.00.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward bullocks to £211 per 100 kilos for 580k Aberdeen Angus at £1225 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand from £190 to £208 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1455 from a Dromore producer.

Top price of £1465 was paid for a 706k Limousin from a Dungannon farmer.

Several bullocks sold from £1300 to £1455 each.

Good quality middleweights from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos for a 406k Limousin at £895 from a Jerrettspass producer.

Middleweight Aberdeen Angus to £214 per 100 kilos for 494k at £1055 from a Richhill farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Newry farmer 580k £1225 £211.00; Dromore farmer 700k £1455 £208.00; Dungannon farmer 706k £1465 £208.00; Dromore farmer 590k £1215 £206.00; Dromore farmer 652k £1335 £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 684k £1395 £204.00; Dungannon farmer 716k £1455 £203.00; Dromore farmer 638k £1295 £203.00; Dungannon farmer 658k £1335 £203.00 and Dungannon farmer 708k £1435 £203.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Jerrettspass farmer 406k £895 £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 452k £975 £216.00; Richhill farmer 494k £1055 £214.00; Portadown farmer 454k £965 £213.00; Belleeks farmer 472k £985 £209.00; Portadown farmer 434k £905 £209.00; Jerrettspass farmer 440k £915 £208.00 and Armagh farmer 486k £985 £203.00.

WEANLINGS

The 170 weanlings sold in another very strong demand with good quality males to £220 to £271 per 100 kilos for 292k Charolais at £790 followed by £263 for 224k at £590.

Top price £865 for a 364k Charolais £238 per 100 kilos for a Benburb producer. Heifer weanlings from £200 to £239 per 100 kilos for 264k at £630 from an Armagh farmer.

Top price heifer weanling £750 for a 338k Limousin £222 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 292k £790 £271.00; Keady farmer 224k £590 £263.00; Keady farmer 236k £600 £254.00; Cullyhanna farmer 316k £820 £259.00; Benburb farmer 310k £760 £245.00; Cullyhanna farmer 314k £760 £242.00; Benburb farmer 364k £865 £238.00 and Rathfriland farmer 276k £660 £239.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 264k £630 £239.00; Banbridge farmer 248k £580 £234.00; Newry farmer 256k £590 £230.00; Rathfriland farmer 264k £605 £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 264k £600 £227.00; Cullyhanna farmer 310k £690 £223.00; Newry farmer 338k £750 £222.00 and Keady farmer 308k £675 £219.00.

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1710 at Markethill on Tuesday, November 26 paid for a calved heifer from a Markethill farmer.

An Aghalee farmer sold two calved second calvers at £1700 and £1400 each.

Special entry of Fleckvieh cross maiden heifers sold to a top of £740 with others selling from £600 to £730 each.

CULL COWS

170 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows from £135 to £169 per 100 kilos for 712k Limousin at £1205 from a Markethill farmer.

The same owner received £160 per 100 kilos for 730k at £1170.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £124 per 100 kilos for 698k at £865 from a Nutts Corner farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £105 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £95 and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 712k £1205 £169.00; Markethill farmer 730k £1170 £160.00; Belleek farmer 600k £955 £159.00; Ballynahinch farmer 662k £995 £150.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 664k £985 £148.00; Keady farmer 622k £915 £147.00; Ballynahninch farmer 646kl £945 £146.00 and Newry farmer 686k £985 £144.00.

Friesian cull cows

Nutts Corner farmer 698k £865 £124.00; Newry farmer 746k £865 £116.00; Bessbrook farmer 636k £725 £114.00; Newry farmer 810k £905 £112.00; Banbridge farmer 748k £825 £110.00; Dromore farmer 710k £775 £109.00 and Markethill farmer 656k £715 £109.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in an excellent demand with young bull calves under six weeks old selling to £340 for a Limousin and for a Belgian Blue.

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £330.

All good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £315 each. Young heifer calves under six week old sold to £290 for a Limousin followed by £270 for Simmental.

All good quality heifers from £190 to £265 each.

Friesian bulls sold to £110 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £340; Belgian Blue £340; Aberdeen Angus £330; Aberdeen Angus £320; Limousin £300; Limousin £300; Limousin £290 and Hereford £285.

Heifer calves

Limousin £290; Simmental £270; British Blue £265; Limousin £255; Aberdeen Angus £255; Limousin £250; Limousin £240 and Aberdeen Angus £240.