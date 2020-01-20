Heavy heifers sell to £1405 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, January 18 sold in the strongest trade for several weeks.

HEIFERS

The 200 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with heavy heifers selling up to £1405 for 680k £205 from a Dungannon farmer with several heifers selling from £1250 to £1355 each.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £195 to £214 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1375 from a Dungannon producer followed by £213 per 100 kilos for 614k Charolais at £1305 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold in the best trade in several months from £200 to £222 per 100 kilos for 404k Limousin at £895 from a Newry farmer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for 470k Charolais at £1045 for a Portadown farmer.

Top price middleweight heifer £1075 for 494k at £218 from an Aghalee producer.

Heavy heifers

Dungannon farmer 644k £1375 £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 614k £1305 £213.00; Dungannon farmer 642k £1355 £211.00; Loughgall farmer 582k £1225 £210.00; Portadown farmer 522k £1095 £210.00; Armagh farmer 538k £1125 £209.00; Tandragee farmer 554k £1155 £208.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 646k £1345 £208.00; Ballynahinch farmer 562k £1165 £207.00; Dungannon farmer 654k £1355 £207.00 and Dungannon farmer 680k £1405 £205.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newry farmer 404k £895 £222.00; Portadown farmer 472k £1045 £221.00; Keady farmer 424k £925 £218.00; Aghalee farmer 494k £1075 £218.00; Banbridge farmer 410k £885 £216.00; Banbridge farmer 402k £865 £215.00; Keady farmer 468k £995 £213.00; Aghalee farmer 460k £965 £210.00 and Castlewellan farmer 438k £915 £209.00.

BULLOCKS

The 140 bullocks sold in the strongest demand for several weeks.

Good quality middleweight steers from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos for 392k Simmental at £915 for a Keady farmer followed by £230 per 100 kilos for 402k Hereford at £925 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £150 per 100 kilos 696k at £1045 from a Loughbrickland producer.

Heavy bullocks

Dungannon farmer 622k £1305 £210.00; Collone farmer 670k £1405 £210.00; Moy farmer 552k £1145 £208.00; Moy farmer 572k £1185 £207.00; Newry farmer 560k £1155 £206.00; Markethill farmer 560k £1155 £206.00; Markethill farmer 578k £1185 £205.00; Loughgilly farmer 634k £1295 £204.00 and Milford farmer 526k £1065 £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 392k £915 £233.00; Armagh farmer 402k £925 £230.00; Armagh farmer 404k £925 £229.00; Armagh farmer 432k £985 £228.00; Banbridge farmer 428k £965 £226.00; Armagh farmer 370k £845 £228.00; Armagh farmer 392k £885 £226.00; Banbridge farmer 378k £845 £224.00 and Banbridge farmer 406k £885 £218.00; Moy farmer 494k £1065 £216.00.

Friesian bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer 696k £1045 £150.00; Belleeks farmer 532k £785 £148.00; Loughbrickland farmer 644k £945 £147.00; Loughbrickland farmer 646k £935 £145.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 622k £895 £144.00.

WEANLINGS

The 200 weanlings sold in an excellent demand to a full gallery of buyers.

Light male weanlings sold to £305 per 100 kilos for 262k Charolais at £800 from a Tassagh producer followed by £297 per 100 kilos for 288k Limousin at 855 from a Keady producer.

All good quality light weanlings sold from £240 to £288 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £197 to £220 per 100 kilos for 410k Limousin at £900 from a Rathfriland producer and up to £1000 for 498k Charolais £201 from a Ballynahinch producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £275 per 100 kilos for 334k Limousin at £920 from a Kilkeel producer followed by £258 per 100 kilos for 302k Charolais at £780 from a Tassagh producer.

Strong male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 410k £900 £220.00; Armagh farmer 418k £845 £202.00; Armagh farmer 452k £910 £201.00; Ballynahinch farmer 498k £1000 £201.00; Bessbrook farmer 410k £810 £198.00 and Bessbrook farmer 416k £820 £197.00.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 262k £800 £305.00; Armagh farmer 288k £855 £297.00; Keady farmer 266k £765 £288.00; Armagh farmer 302k £895 £296.00; Armagh farmer 278k £795 £286.00; Markethill farmer 296k £820 £277.00; Armagh farmer 330k £895 £271.00; Armagh farmer 342k £885 £259.00 and Portadown farmer 288k £740 £257.00.

Heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 334k £920 £275.00; Armagh farmer 302k £780 £258.00; Rathfriland farmer 260k £690 £265.00; Newry farmer 410k £995 £242.00; Kilkeel farmer 406k £960 £236.00; Newry farmer 270k £695 £257.00; Armagh farmer 274k £700 £255.00; Keady farmer 302k £735 £243.00; Kilkeel farmer 316k £760 £241.00 and Magheralin farmer 330k £790 £239.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1500, £1140 and £1100 each.