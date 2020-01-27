Heavy heifers sell to a top price of £1595 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 680 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, January 25 continued to sell in an exceptionally good trade in all rings.

The highlight of the day was the trade for heavy heifers which sold to a top price of £1595 for 770k Charolais £207 from a Crossgar farmer.

The same owner sold several heifers from £1350 to £1575 each and the entire load averaged 760k at £1520 each.

HEIFERS

Main demand for all good heavy heifers £195 to £216 per 100 kilos for 522k Limousin at £1125 for an Armagh farmer and for a 590k Limousin at £1275 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £215 per 100 kilos for 500k Charolais at £1075 for a Dromore producer followed by £213 per 100 kilos for 458k Limousin at £975 from an Armagh producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 522k £1125 £216.00; Poyntzpass farmer 594k £1275 £215.00; Castlewellan farmer 646k £1385 £214.00; Poyntzpass farmer 524k £1115 £213.00; Dromore farmer 586k £1235 £211.00; Keady farmer 606k £1275 £210.00; Crossgar farmer 772k £1595 £207.00; Crossgar farmer 766k £1575 £206.00; Dungannon farmer 658k £1345 £204.00; Crossgar farmer 780k £1585 £203.00 and Crossgar farmer 752k £1525 £203.00.

Middleweight heifers

Dromore farmer 500k £1075 £215.00; Crossmaglen farmer 500k £1075 £215.00; Armagh farmer 458k £975 £213.00; Keady farmer 428k £905 £211.00; Keady farmer 490k £1035 £211.00; Mayobridge farmer 400k £845 £211.00; Crossmaglen farmer 490k £1025 £209.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 450k £935 £208.00.

BULLOCKS

160 bullocks sold in another very strong demand with heavy bullocks selling to £1545 for 778k Limousin £199 from a Keady farmer with several bullocks selling from £1350 to £1500 each.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £190 to £214 per 100 kilos for 560k Limousin at £1205 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £208 per 100 kilos for 660k BB at 1375 from a Richhill producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £200 to £226 per 100 kilos for 414k Limousin at £935 from a Belleek farmer followed by £225 per 100 kilos for 440k Limousin at £995 from a Keady producer.

Friesian bullocks sold in a very strong demand to a top price of £167 per 100 kilos for 656k at £1095 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality Friesian sold from £145 to £165 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Banbridge farmer 564k £1205 £214.00; Richhill farmer 660k £1375 £208.00; Belleek farmer 536k £1115 £208.00; Keady farmer 542k £1115 £206.00; Banbridge farmer 550k £1125 £205.00; Tandragee farmer 558k £1135 £203.00; Armagh farmer 706k £1425 £202.00; Armagh farmer 698k £1395 £200.00; Keady farmer 604k £1205 £199.00 and Keady farmer 778k £1545 £199.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 414k £935 £226.00; Belleek farmer 410k £925 £226.00; Keady farmer 442k £995 £225.00; Keady farmer 402k £895 £223.00; Keady farmer 404k £895 £222.00; Belleek farmer 424k £935 £221.00; Tassagh farmer 456k £1005 £220.00; Moy farmer 406k £875 £216.00; Hilltown farmer 448k £955 £213.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 496k £1055 £213.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 656k £1095 £167.00; Armagh farmer 536k £885 £165.00; Loughbrickland farmer 674k £1075 £160.00; Loughbrickland farmer 636k £995 £157.00; Loughbrickland farmer 584k £905 £150.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 636k £955 £150.00.

WEANLINGS

A very large entry of 260 weanlings met with very firm demand from start to finish with good quality light male weanlings selling steadily from £240 to £307 per 100 kilos with a top of £310 per 100 kilos for a 210k Charolais £650 for a Belleek farmer and up to £900 paid for a 340k Charolais £265 for a Poyntzpass producer.

Stronger male weanling sold from £200 to £243 per 100 kilos for a 412k Limousin at £1000 from an Armagh farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 440k Charolais at £1030 for an Omagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 412k £1000 £243.00; Newry farmer 418k £980 £234.00; Omagh farmer 444k £1030 £232.00; Banbridge farmer 406k £935 £230.00; Omagh farmer 414k £900 £217.00; Newry farmer 414k £900 £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £850 £208.00 and Omagh farmer 458k £945 £206.00.

Light male weanlings

Belleek farmer 210k £650 £310.00; Keady farmer 220k £675 £307.00; Aghalee farmer 230k £695 £302.00; Armagh farmer 222k £650 £293.00; Omagh farmer 254k £735 £289.00; Armagh farmer 250k £720 £288.00; Omagh farmer 286k £800 £280.00; Newry farmer 316k £880 £278.00; Newry farmer 302k £815 £270.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 340k £900 £265.00.

Heifer weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 246k £755 £307.00; Armagh farmer 204k £620 £304.00; Armagh farmer 240k £680 £283.00; Crossmaglen farmer 232k £650 £280.00; Cladybeg farmer 308k £870 £282.00; Omagh farmer 372k £955 £257.00; Ballygawley farmer 366k £930 £254.00; Rathfriland farmer 242k £665 £275.00 and Rathfriland farmer 236k £630 £267.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1350 and £1170 and in calf cows sold in an excellent demand to a top of £1300, £1290 and £1200 and several more sold from £1000 to £1180 each.