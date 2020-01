Heavy hoggets sell steadily from £94 to £99.50 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 850 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, January 1 sold in a noticeably strong trade.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £94 to £99.50 each with top quality pens from 370p per kilo to 396p per kilo for 24 kilos at £95 each followed by 388p for 24.5 kilos at £95 each followed by 387p for 25.6 kilos at £99 each.

The entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 25.5 kilos at £93.50 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 380p to 411p per kilo for 26 hoggets weighing 20.2 kilos at £83 each for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by 403p per kilo for 23 hoggets weighing 21.1 kilos at £85 each from a Loughgall farmer.

Horned hoggets sold to £88 each paid for 24 kilos.

Store trade was exceptionally strong to a top of 456p per kilo for 16 kilos at £73 each. Stronger stores sold to 435p per kilo for 17.7 kilos at £77 each.

All good quality stores sold from 380p to 430p per kilo

Heavy cull ewes sold from £85 to £121 each.

Second quality from £60 to £80 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Portadown seller: 24k £95 396p; Keady farmer: 24.5k £95 388p; Tandragee producer: 25.6k £99 387p; Dromore farmer: 24k £92.50 385p; Closkelt producer: 24.4k £93.50 383p; Keady farmer: 24.7k £92.80 376p; Dungannon seller: 26.5k £99.50 375p; Dungannon seller: 25.2k £94 373p; Richhill farmer: 24.4k £91 373p and Clogher producer: 24.5k £91 371p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Ballynahinch producer: 20.2k £83 410p; Richhill farmer: 22k £89.50 407p; Loughgall farmer: 21.1k £85 403p; Ballynahinch seller: 23.5k £94.50 402p; Dungannon producer: 21.7k £87 401p; Tandragee farmer: 22.5k £89.20 396p and Newtownhamilton farmer: 21k £83 395p.

STORES

Loughgall farmer: 16k £73 456p; Loughgall farmer: 14.8k £67 453p; Poyntzpass seller: 17.7k £77 435p; Clogher producer: 16.9k £73 432p; Ballynahinch farmer: 19.3k £82 425p; Dromara producer: 19.5k £82 421p; Scarva seller: 19k £79.50 418p; Poyntzpass farmer: 16.8k £70 417p and Portadown seller: 18.8k £78 415p.