Heavy hoggets sell to £100 and cast ewes to £140 at Massereene Mart

Good numbers of hoggets and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales with all buyers keen for sheep.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 380p to 420p.

Heavies sold to £100 and cast ewes to £140.

HOGGET PRICES: 26 hoggets 20.5kg at £86 = 420p. Ballinderry producer 8 hoggets 20.5kg at £83 = 405p. Randalstown producer 6 hoggets 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Carnlough producer 22 hoggets 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Dundrod producer 15 hoggets 23.5kg at £94 = 400p. Ballymena producer 7 hoggets 22kg at £88 = 400p. Ballyclare producer 35 hoggets 22kg at £88 = 400p. Ballycarry producer 6 hoggets 23kg at £91 = 396p. Ballinderry producer 25 hoggets 23kg at £91 = 396p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £88 = 391p. Antrim producer 9 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Ballinderry producer 11 hoggets 22.5kg at £88 = 391p. Parkgate producer 9 hoggets 22kg at £86 = 391p. Newtownards producer 22 hoggets 20.5kg at £80 = 390p. Antrim producer 12 hoggets 21.5kg at £83.50 = 388p. Carrickfergus producer 22 hoggets 24kg at £93. = 388p. Ballymena producer 36 hoggets 22.5kg at £87 = 387p. Woodburn producer 16 hoggets 21kg at £81 = 386p. Toomebridge producer 12 hoggets 24kg at £92.50 = 385p. Dunadry producer 66 hoggets 24kg at £92.50 = 385p. Ballinderry producer 17 hoggets 24.5kg at £94 = 384p. Whitehead producer 24 hoggets 24kg at £92 = 383p. Ballyclare producer 25 hoggets 23.5kg at £90 = 383p. Crumlin producer 28 hoggets 23.5kg at £90 = 383p. Antrim producer 70 hoggets 22kg at £84 = 382p. Whitehead producer 6 hoggets 24kg at £91.50 = 381p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £95 = 380p. Nutts Corner producer 45 hoggets 25kg at £95 = 380p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Carnlough producer 21 hoggets 34kg at £100. Groomsport producer 2 hoggets 29kg at £100. Ballyclare producer 3 hoggets 31kg at £100. Killinchy producer 27 hoggets 26kg at £99. Magherafelt producer 18 hoggets 26kg at £98. Comber producer 11 hoggets 27kg at £97. Crumlin producer 18 hoggets 26kg at £98. Ballinderry producer 7 hoggets 28kg at £97. Carnlough producer 21 hoggets 28kg at £96. Dungannon producer 7 hoggets 27kg at £95. Randalstown producer 28 hoggets 27kg at £95. Carrickfergus producer 29 hoggets 26kg at £95. Antrim producer 27 Blackface hoggets 26kg at £94. Ballymena producer 34 Blackface hoggets 26kg at £93. Portglenone producer 10 Blackface hoggets 25kg at £94.

CAST EWES: Donaghadee producer 2 Texels at £140. Groomsport producer 5 Texels at £123. Dromara producer single Suffolk at £120. Donaghadee producer 2 Texels at £102. Carnlough producer 7 Blue Leicester at £100. Carrickfergus producer 2 Dorset at £100. Toomebridge producer 10 Suffolks at £100. Ballymena producer single Dorset at £100. Groomsport producer 7 Suffolks at £97. Larne producer 11 Suffolks at £96. Templepatrick producer 2 Suffolks at £96. Groomsport producer 2 Suffolks at £95. Dromore producer 7 Suffolks at £94. Newtownards producer 10 Mules at £90. Newtownards producer 6 Mules at £86.