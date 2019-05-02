Heavy hoggets sell to £104 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,200 sheep on Wednesday, May 1 sold in a steady trade for both fat hoggets and spring lambs.

The 500 hoggets sold readily with good quality middleweight hoggets from 370p to 433p per kilo for 22.3 kilos at £96.50 followed by 420p per kilo for 20.7 kilos at £87 each.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 360p to 428p paid for 24.3k at £104 each followed by 394p per kilo for 25.9kilos at £102 each.

Good quality spring lambs sold from 440p to 483p per kilo for 27 lambs weighing 20.1 kilos at £97 each followed by 470p for 20 kilos at £94 each.

Over 240 cull ewes sold to a top of £105 each.

All good quality ewes from £80 to £103 each.

Second quality from £55 to £75 each.

Doubles sold to a top of £252 each and Singles sold to a top of £202 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Newry farmer: 24.3k, £104, 428p; Cullyhanna farmer: 25.9k, £102, 394p; Portadown producer: 24.9k, £98, 394p; Tandragee farmer: 24.5k, £95.50, 389p and Richhill farmer: 24.8k, £96, 387p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Hilltown farmer: 22.3k, £96.50, 433p; Newry farmer: 20.7k, £87, 420p; Armagh farmer: 20k, £83, 415p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 21k, £87, 414p; Portadown farmer: 23k, £95, 413p; Portadown farmer: 22k, £87.50, 398p and Armagh farmer: 23.8k, £92, 387p.

SPRING LAMBS

Rathfriland farmer: 20.1k, £97, 483p; Gilford farmer: 20k, £94, 470p; Armagh farmer: 20.3k, £95, 468p; Newry farmer: 20.9k, £97.50, 467p; Armagh farmer: 20.5k, £94, 459p; Portadown farmer: 21.2k, £96, 453p; Markethill farmer: 21k, £95, 452p; Gilford farmer: 21.5k, £97, 451p and Markethill farmer: 21.6k, £97, 449p.