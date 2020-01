Heavy hoggets selling from £100 to £105 at Massereene Mart

Good numbers presented again at Monday's sheep sales.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 410p to 453p and up to £102 per head.

Heavies £100 to £105.

In the cast ewe ring a new mart record price of £164 was paid for Texels, Charollais to £138, Suffolks to £112 Mules to £104 and Blackface to £71.

Hogget prices: Ballynure producer 2 hoggets 22.5kg at £102 = 453p. Moira producer 4 hoggets 21kg at £95 = 452p. Killinchy producer 22 hoggets 22kg at £98 = 445p. Carrowdore producer 2 hoggets 21kg at £91.50 = 436p. Ballyutoag producer 4 hoggets 23kg at £100 = 434p. Antrim producer 13 hoggets 23.5kg at £101.50 = 432p. Carrowdore producer 6 hoggets 23.5kg at £101 = 430p. Dundrod producer 30 hoggets 21kg at £90 = 429p. Dundrod producer 41 hoggets 21kg at £90 = 428p. Mallusk producer 14 hoggets 23kg at £98 = 426p. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 24kg at £102 = 425p. Glenavy producer 10 hoggets 24kg at £101 = 421p. Dundrod producer 8 hoggets 23kg at £96.50 = 420p. Ballynure producer 5 hoggets 23kg at £96 = 417p. Crumlin producer 8 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 417p. Ballymena producer 8 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 417p. Crumlin producer 22 hoggets 25kg at £104 = 416p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £95 = 413p. Dunadry producer 21 hoggets 23kg at £95 = 413p. Ballymena producer 57 hoggets 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Dundrod producer 21 hoggets 24.5kg at £100 = 408p. Whitehead producer 13 hoggets 24kg at £98 = 408p. Straid producer 7 hoggets 23.5kg at £96 = 408p. Crumlin producer 22 hoggets 25kg at £102 = 408p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Dundrod producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £105. Ballynure producer 7 hoggets 27.5kg at £104. Newtownards producer 24 hoggets 25.5kg at £104. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 26kg at £103.50. Ballynure producer 3 hoggets 28kg at £103. Dundrod producer 11 hoggets 26kg at £102. Nutts Corner producer 12 hoggets 26.5kg at £101.50. Randalstown producer 4 hoggets 30kg at £101. Randalstown producer 3 hoggets 25kg at £101. Ballyclare producer 10 hoggets 26kg at £101. Randalstown producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £100. Ballymena producer 3 hoggets 25kg at £100. Ballymena producer 50 hoggets 25kg at £100. Carrickfergus producer 8 hoggets 27kg at £100. Dunloy producer 40 hoggets 26.5kg at £100. Ballywalter producer 23 hoggets 25kg at £100. CAST EWES: Ballymena producer single Texel at £164. Crumlin producer single Charollais at £138. Moira producer 4 Suffolks at £112. Bangor producer 2 Suffolks at £112. Bangor producer 2 Suffolks at £110. Ballymena producer single Charollais at £109. Carnlough producer 10 Mules at £104. Bangor producer 3 Suffolks at £103. Muckamore producer 2 Suffolks at £107. Crumlin producer 7 Suffolks at £102. Ballymena producer 12 Mules at £100. Ahoghill producer 10 Suffolks at £100. Templepatrick producer 2 Mules at £100. Rasharkin producer 7 Blackface at £71.